NSW bans nitrous oxide sales to minors and overnight deliveries

New restrictions on nitrous oxide sales in NSW prohibit selling to minors and overnight deliveries to curb youth misuse and prevent health crises like psychosis.

Strict new regulations governing the sale of nitrous oxide have officially come into force across New South Wales, marking a significant legislative shift aimed at curbing the rising misuse of the substance among young Australians. The crackdown, which commenced on Thursday, introduces comprehensive limits on who can purchase the gas, known colloquially as 'nangs,' when transactions can occur, and the maximum quantities retailers are permitted to supply to individual customers.

Under the newly enacted rules, businesses operating within the state are strictly prohibited from selling nitrous oxide canisters to anyone under the age of 18. Additionally, the legislation bans sales between the hours of 10pm and 5am, effectively shutting down late-night and early morning access to the recreational drug. Retailers are also forbidden from offering same-day delivery services for these products and must ensure the items are not displayed openly in stores where they are easily accessible to the public.

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Strict Purchase Limits and Retailer Prohibitions

The regulations impose specific volume constraints on consumer purchases to further restrict availability. Businesses are prohibited from selling individual canisters that contain more than 10g of gas directly to consumers. Furthermore, a daily purchase limit of 250g per customer has been established to prevent stockpiling. These requirements apply broadly to all entities involved in the supply chain, including brick-and-mortar retailers, wholesalers, and online vendors operating across the state.

While the crackdown targets recreational abuse, exemptions remain in place for legitimate industrial and commercial uses. The laws explicitly allow for the continued sale of nitrous oxide for food preparation, medical treatment, automotive work, and various industrial applications where the gas is used safely and legally. Authorities have been granted the power to issue warnings and seize products sold in breach of these regulations, with non-compliant businesses facing potential financial penalties for violations.

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Advocate Sam Bramman Highlights Severe Health Risks

The new measures have been strongly welcomed by Sam Bramman, a 22-year-old mental health advocate who spent two months in a psychiatric ward after developing drug-induced psychosis following his use of nangs. Mr. Bramman introduced the topic of nitrous oxide at a friend's party in 2023, just months after finishing high school, and initially believed the small canisters were harmless because they were legal, inexpensive, and widely available.

He described his initial misconception of the drug as a fun party drug that would provide a 30-second high before users felt normal again. However, within weeks of his first exposure, he was buying packs of ten from smoke shops and using them alone. His consumption escalated rapidly until he was inhaling up to 50 nangs a day, leading his family and friends to notice drastic changes in his behavior, including increased agitation, mood swings, and regularly staying out late.

Within six months of starting his use, Mr. Bramman developed severe drug-induced psychosis, experiencing paranoia so intense that he believed police were actively pursuing him. He recalled hitting rock bottom as he wrote on the walls of his home and eventually drove to the Gold Coast, where he wandered the streets screaming at passing cars. His parents had to fly interstate to find him and took him to the hospital, where security staff sedated him before he was admitted to a psychiatric ward for treatment.

Government Response and Future Awareness Campaigns

Mr. Bramman established the No2Nangs campaign earlier this year to prevent other young people from suffering similar harm, which included running 300km from Sydney to Parliament House in Canberra in June to raise awareness and call for tougher restrictions. He stood alongside NSW Health Minister Ryan Park as the state government announced the plans to tighten access to the drug, emphasizing that the changes are designed to prevent more young people from experiencing the devastating consequences of misuse.

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NSW Health has raised serious concerns about the growing misuse of nitrous oxide, warning that recreational use can cause serious and potentially permanent health complications. Mr. Park stated that this important change is intended to educate the public, including young people and their families, about the serious risks associated with nitrous oxide misuse, hoping that fewer young people in New South Wales will fall victim to the harms of the drug.