NSW One Nation Unveils Katherine Deves for 2027 Legislative Council Ticket

NSW One Nation announces Katherine Deves joins their 2027 Legislative Council ticket alongside Stuart Bonds. Polls show the party at 25% support ahead of the March election.

NSW One Nation has officially announced former Liberal candidate Katherine Deves as a key member of its Legislative Council ticket for the upcoming 2027 New South Wales state election. The announcement marks a significant return to electoral politics for Deves, who previously garnered national attention during the 2022 federal election campaign in the seat of Warringah. This addition is part of a broader strategy by the populist party to build a robust upper-house team ahead of the March 2027 polling day.

Deves Returns to Politics After Warringah Controversy

Katherine Deves was selected by former Prime Minister Scott Morrison to challenge independent incumbent Zali Steggall in the 2022 federal election. Her candidacy previously sparked a heated national debate due to social media posts she made regarding transgender women in sports. These posts included controversial comparisons between her advocacy efforts and historical resistance against the Nazis, a stance for which Deves later issued an apology. Despite the controversy, she remains a prominent figure in the party's lineup.

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NSW One Nation leader Mike Newman introduced Deves alongside three other new recruits: construction and mining worker Arnon Wither, Dubbo mother-of-eight Manti Steele, and South Coast teacher Daniel Hill. Newman emphasized that these candidates represent ordinary Australians rather than political insiders. He described the group as a team that reflects the party's membership and stated that they collectively bleed orange, signaling their deep commitment to the party's identity and values.

Deves Criticizes Bureaucracy and Diversity Policies

Speaking on Sunday, Deves outlined her primary concerns, heavily criticizing the growth of state bureaucracy and current diversity policies within the New South Wales government. She specifically targeted recent changes to parliamentary workplace guidance issued in October, which addressed issues such as breastfeeding and gendered language. Deves argued that these administrative discussions were misaligned with the economic pressures facing everyday citizens.

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Deves highlighted the contrast between household financial worries and bureaucratic debates, stating that Australian households are struggling to pay for Christmas while overpaid bureaucrats debate whether men can breastfeed. She called for the restoration of clear and accurate language around biological sex in laws covering anti-discrimination, hate speech, vilification, and birth certificates. Her platform aims to ensure women and girls have safe spaces in services and sports.

Her comments came shortly after NSW Premier Chris Minns intervened in the workplace guidance controversy. Minns reversed the changes following significant public backlash, describing the original policy as a return to commonsense. This political back-and-forth underscores the intense focus on social policy issues as the 2027 election approaches, with Deves positioning herself as a defender of traditional values against what she views as administrative overreach.

Party Polling Surges Amidst Political Tensions

One Nation is currently enjoying a surge in popularity according to recent polling data. A Resolve poll published this week indicates that the party has secured 25 percent of the primary vote among NSW voters. This places them in a strong second position, trailing only the Labor Party, which sits on 30 percent, while the Coalition remains in third place on 23 percent. These numbers suggest a significant shift in voter sentiment ahead of the March 13 election date.

The party's upper house ticket is led by Stuart Bonds, a Singleton cattle farmer and coalminer who was previously involved in controversy. Bonds sparked outrage by telling an anti-migration rally that Australians were being demographically replaced inside their own nation. NSW Premier Chris Minns condemned these remarks as frankly outrageous and racist, attributing them to conspiracy theories rather than factual analysis.

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Tensions are high between One Nation and the Labor government, with Newman noting that One Nation was mentioned approximately 57 times in the NSW Legislative Assembly over just three sitting days. Labor has repeatedly targeted the party in Parliament despite One Nation holding no seats in either the NSW Legislative Council or the Legislative Assembly. This intense scrutiny highlights the political pressure One Nation is under and the Labor government's effort to contain its growing influence.

Expanding Ticket for March 2027 Election

One Nation intends to contest all 93 Legislative Assembly seats in the upcoming election, a significant expansion from previous cycles. Mike Newman stated that the party has processed 900 candidates and has many more people to review before finalizing the lower house ticket. Additional lower house candidates are expected to be announced in the coming months as the party organizes its ground game.

The current upper house team also includes Tamworth firearms manufacturer Jeff Bacon, who joins Bonds in representing the party's core support base in regional and rural areas. The combination of established figures like Deves and Bonds with new local candidates suggests a strategy to appeal to both disillusioned mainstream voters and traditional One Nation supporters. As the party prepares for the March 2027 election, the focus remains on mobilizing its base while addressing the concerns of everyday Australians through its populist platform.