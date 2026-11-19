Counter-terrorism officers raided multiple Sydney homes following intelligence that a suspect planned to use explosives. Several arrests were made in Campbelltown and Lakemba.

Heavily armed counter-terrorism police executed a series of dramatic dawn raids across Sydney's south-west region on Friday, targeting individuals suspected of planning a violent attack. The significant law enforcement operation was triggered by specific intelligence indicating that a man was preparing to carry out a terror attack utilizing explosives. This coordinated effort involved multiple specialist units and resulted in several arrests across different suburbs.

Core Details of Police Operations

Shortly before 6am on Friday, NSW Police officers raided an address located on Hoddle Avenue in Campbelltown. During this initial strike, police arrested a man who is alleged to have considered carrying out a terror attack using explosives. The timing of the raid suggests a preemptive measure to neutralize a potential threat before it could materialize. The precision of the operation highlights the capabilities of the state's specialized counter-terrorism units.

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In addition to the primary raid in Campbelltown, police conducted a series of simultaneous raids at five other addresses. These additional operations took place in the suburbs of Campbelltown and Lakemba. As a result of these coordinated actions, several other arrests were made at these secondary locations. The breadth of the operation indicates that the investigation had expanded to cover multiple sites linked to the suspect network.

Stakeholder Positions and Expert Assistance

The complexity of the raid required the involvement of specialized units beyond standard patrol officers. Electronic detection dogs, members of the Raptor task force, forensic teams, and the bomb squad all assisted in the raids. The presence of the bomb squad is particularly notable given the specific allegation that explosives were involved in the alleged plot. These units are essential for ensuring the safety of both the officers and the public during high-risk operations.

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NSW Police have maintained a strict silence regarding the specific details of the intelligence that led to the raids. A NSW Police spokesperson stated that a police operation is currently underway. The spokesperson added that no further comment can be provided at this time. This standard protocol is designed to protect ongoing investigations and the integrity of any future legal proceedings.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

As of the time of reporting, no charges have yet been laid against any of the individuals arrested. The legal process is in its early stages, with police focusing on securing evidence and processing the arrested individuals. The lack of immediate charges does not diminish the severity of the initial intelligence that prompted the action. Authorities are likely to be conducting extensive searches and forensic analyses in the coming days.

Streets in Campbelltown remain cordoned off as the police operation continues. This restriction on public access underscores the ongoing nature of the investigation and the potential dangers involved. Residents in the affected areas are likely experiencing significant disruption due to the presence of armed officers and specialist units. The area remains under heavy surveillance as forensic teams work to collect evidence.

More information is expected to follow as the investigation progresses. A man was arrested during counter terrorism raids in Sydney's south-west on Friday morning. Authorities have not yet released the names or identities of the suspects. The focus remains on ensuring public safety while thoroughly investigating the alleged plans for a violent attack. The community will be waiting for further updates from NSW Police regarding the status of the inquiry.