NSW Police Offer $250,000 Reward for Fugitive Anthony Pele

New South Wales authorities have announced a $250,000 global reward for information leading to the capture of suspected cartel leader Anthony Pele.

New South Wales police have launched a massive international manhunt for Anthony Pele, offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. The suspect is the alleged leader of the Coconut Cartel, a criminal network predominantly operating in Sydney.

Coconut Cartel Boss Wanted Worldwide

Authorities are seeking the extradition of 25-year-old Anthony Pele, who has been on the run since 2023. He is facing serious charges related to the alleged murder of Ahmed Al-Azzam. The New South Wales Police Minister Yasmine Catley confirmed the substantial financial incentive on Thursday to encourage tips from around the globe.

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Details of Al-Azzam Shooting Incident

The charges stem from a violent incident in July 2023 in Greenacre, south-west Sydney. Ahmed Al-Azzam was shot multiple times, including in the head, while sitting in his vehicle. The shooting was particularly brutal and occurred while two other men were in a separate car just 50 metres away.

Those two men were also shot at because they were allegedly mistaken for a hit team from the Comanchero motorcycle gang. The error highlights the chaotic and dangerous nature of the gang conflicts unfolding in the region.

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International Fugitive Status and Control

Anthony Pele fled Australia within weeks of the Greenacre shooting. Since then, he has been sighted in multiple overseas locations, including Samoa, Mexico, Albania, Thailand, and Vietnam. Police allege that he has been controlling the Coconut Cartel from overseas for the past 12 months.

The Coconut Cartel is understood to comprise members of the KVT gang. This group allegedly acted as muscle for the Alameddine crime network before turning against it. Pele has remained elusive while allegedly directing criminal activities from abroad.

Minister Condemns Violence and Outsourcing

NSW Police Minister Yasmine Catley spoke strongly against the perceived impunity of criminal leaders. She stated that the violence seen on streets is horrific, especially with innocent people caught in the crossfire. Catley emphasized that those orchestrating crimes cannot avoid justice by paying others to act while living large overseas.

Police believe the significant reward amount is necessary to disrupt this model. A source noted that criminals are often shooting people for $50,000 or less, making the $250,000 offer a powerful tool to flush out information from the underworld.

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Impact on Public Safety and Justice

The reward aims to encourage insiders to turn informant. Sources suggest that individuals involved in such activities might give up associates for the substantial sum. This strategy targets the financial motivations driving the criminal hierarchy.

The ongoing hunt for Anthony Pele continues as a priority for law enforcement. Authorities remain committed to bringing him back to face the charges related to the murder of Ahmed Al-Azzam and other offenses.