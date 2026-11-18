The NSW Supreme Court has released a Crown reconstruction video of bullet trajectories in the Beau Lamarre-Condon trial. The footage details the alleged double murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

The NSW Supreme Court has released a Crown reconstruction video detailing the alleged double murder committed by Beau Lamarre-Condon, a former police officer accused of killing Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. The visual evidence was played before the jury earlier this week to illustrate the prosecution's version of events regarding the fatal shooting that occurred on February 19, 2024. The video specifically maps the bullet trajectories of three gunshots used in the Paddington home, providing a visual aid to the jury as they weigh the Crown's case against the defense's claims.

Crown Video Details Bullet Pathways

Justice Natalie Adams informed the jury that the footage serves as a reconstruction of the Crown's case and does not reflect the evidence presented by Lamarre-Condon. The accused has pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence-related murder. The animation showed where bullet casings were discovered at the scene and where prosecutors allege the projectiles came to rest inside Baird's residence. The video aims to visually support the narrative that Lamarre-Condon entered the house with the specific intent to kill his ex-boyfriend.

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The reconstruction indicates that Jesse Baird was shot twice, with one bullet striking the back of his neck and another passing through his temple. The footage also depicts the trajectory that resulted in the death of Luke Davies, who was shot once in the head. These specific ballistic details are central to the Crown's argument regarding the precision and intent behind the actions attributed to Lamarre-Condon on that February day.

Defense Claims Self-Defense and Accident

Lamarre-Condon asserts that he never intended to kill anyone during the incident. His defense strategy claims that Jesse Baird was shot in self-defense when confronted. Furthermore, the accused alleges that Luke Davies grabbed the police-issued firearm and accidentally discharged it, resulting in his own death. This narrative directly contradicts the Crown's portrayal of a premeditated attack carried out by an individual dressed as an Uber Eats driver.

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The defense also contends that Lamarre-Condon's presence at the home was not for the purpose of violence. Evidence reviewed during the trial included CCTV footage showing Lamarre-Condon arriving at the Balmain police station in February 2024 to retrieve his duty weapon the day before the alleged murders. He maintained that he was on a rest day and believed it was within regulations to carry his holstered firearm while wearing civilian clothing.

During his re-examination, Lamarre-Condon denied suggestions by Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC that he was attempting to conceal the firearm from surveillance cameras. He admitted the gun was in his backpack when he left the station at 5:45 pm but explained he brought a surfboard bag to Baird's home specifically to retrieve his own property. He told the jury he paid for the surfboard and that Baird was present when it was originally purchased, despite previous evidence suggesting it was a gift.

Trial Proceedings and Closing Arguments

The defense case concluded on Monday after Lamarre-Condon was re-examined by his legal team. The court heard testimony regarding the nature of his relationship with Jesse Baird, with messages read aloud from February 2023 showing affectionate exchanges. Lamarre-Condon described their connection as having a 'farm stay' dynamic, despite the complex legal status of their relationship which included both romantic dates and sexual encounters prior to December 2022.

Court sessions resumed on Thursday with the reopening of Lamarre-Condon's case for further clarification. Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC is scheduled to deliver his closing address after 10:00 am on Thursday. The jury must now consider the stark contrast between the ballistic evidence presented in the Crown video and the defense's account of self-defense and accidental discharge.

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Additional evidence presented included records of Lamarre-Condon's friend searching for Jesse Baird's name on Google at 9:48 am and 9:50 am on February 20, 2024. These searches occurred before police were involved in the matter. The accused also faced questioning regarding his custody conversations, where he claimed to have knocked on Baird's door multiple times without an answer before entering to retrieve his belongings.

Lamarre-Condon is also facing a separate charge of break and enter related to an incident in August 2023. The upcoming closing arguments by the Crown will likely focus on tying together the timeline of the weapon retrieval, the entry into the Paddington home, and the specific injuries sustained by both victims. The jury will ultimately decide whether the Crown has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Lamarre-Condon intentionally used his police-issued firearm to take the lives of Baird and Davies.