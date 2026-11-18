A new NTNU study of 124,470 children reveals that preventing obesity in 13-year-olds requires both targeted support for young children with obesity and broad public health initiatives.

A comprehensive new study conducted by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology indicates that preventing obesity in adolescents requires a dual approach involving both targeted medical support and broad societal changes. The research analyzed health records of 124,470 children to determine how early body mass index measurements predict weight issues in early teens. The findings suggest that relying solely on individual interventions is insufficient for improving overall public health outcomes for 13-year-olds.

High Risk Persistence From Early Childhood

Professor Rønnaug Astri Ødegård from the NTNU Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine emphasizes that improving public health requires simultaneous action on multiple fronts. The data clearly identifies young children with obesity as the group at highest risk for continuing that condition into adolescence. Specifically, Associate Professor Gudrun Maria Waaler Bjørnelv notes that among children who had obesity at ages four, six, or eight, between 38 and 51% still had obesity by age 13.

Also read Tirzepatide Reduces Adolescent Obesity BMI by 18.5% in JAMA Trial

This strong correlation indicates that up to half of young children with obesity will continue to struggle with the condition later in life. Consequently, Ødegård argues that these specific children must receive effective, individually targeted support to prevent further weight gain during their developmental years. Early intervention for this high-risk group is deemed critical for breaking the cycle of long-term obesity.

Unpredictability Among Normal Weight Groups

Despite the clear trajectory for children with early obesity, the study reveals that most 13-year-olds with obesity did not have the condition when they were younger. The vast majority of adolescents with obesity were either a normal weight or merely overweight in their earlier years. While the individual risk of developing obesity is low for children in these categories, the total number of children who eventually develop the condition is high simply because these groups are much larger.

Advertisement

Waaler Bjørnelv points out that it is almost impossible to predict with any reasonable degree of certainty which normal weight or overweight young children will develop obesity later in life if only their earlier BMI is considered. This unpredictability complicates the implementation of preventive measures that rely solely on early identification. It implies that screening programs focused exclusively on current weight status may miss a significant portion of future cases.

Low Conversion Rates for Overweight Children

The study also examined the progression of overweight status in early childhood, finding that it carries a significantly lower risk than full obesity. Among children who were overweight at ages four, six, or eight, only between 8 and 10% had obesity by the age of 13. This statistic suggests that many children in this category do not progress to obesity, but rather manage their weight over time.

In fact, a majority of children who were overweight at age six were at a normal weight by age 13, with 62% of that specific cohort returning to normal weight categories. These fluctuations indicate that being overweight in early childhood represents a risk, but a much smaller one compared to early obesity. The data supports the view that the probability of progression is sufficiently low to warrant a different strategic focus.

Need for Broad Public Health Initiatives

Given the limitations of targeting individual overweight children, Waaler Bjørnelv questions whether current resource allocation is optimal. She notes that some parents receive calls from school nurses informing them that their child is overweight in Year 3, but suggests this may not be the best use of resources for preventing obesity in 13-year-olds. Many younger children move back and forth between normal-weight and overweight categories, making single-point interventions less effective.

Advertisement

Ødegård advocates for preventive measures that reach a broad population, citing Norway's ban on advertising unhealthy food to children as an example of a measure that could work effectively. Schools are also highlighted as important settings for initiatives that reach all children, including healthy eating habits in teaching, parents' meetings, and shared routines. Encouraging physical activity and helping all children enjoy being active are also key components of this broader strategy.

Schools and Society as Key Intervention Points

The study concludes that making it easier for all children and families to make healthy choices is the primary goal of preventive health efforts. Since it is difficult to predict who among the non-obese population will develop obesity later, measures must reach a broad demographic to be effective. This approach shifts the focus from identifying at-risk individuals to creating an environment that supports healthy lifestyles for everyone.

The analysis of 124,470 children provides robust evidence that a one-size-fits-all prevention model is inadequate, but a purely individualized medical model is also insufficient. By combining targeted support for the high-risk group of early childhood obesity with broad societal changes like advertising bans and school-based health education, Norway can better address the prevalence of obesity in its youth. This dual strategy aims to reduce health problems later in life for both individuals and the population as a whole.