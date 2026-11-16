NTSB Investigates Atlantic Asphalt Tanker Crash Causing American Heritage Capsizes on Mississippi

A steering failure on the Atlantic Asphalt tanker caused a collision that capsized the American Heritage cruise ship on the Mississippi River. Preliminary findings detail the crash mechanics.

A severe maritime accident occurred on the Mississippi River in New Orleans, Louisiana, when the Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with the American Heritage cruise ship. The collision, which took place on Friday, resulted in the cruise vessel capsizing and injuring dozens of passengers and crew members. Government safety officials from the National Transportation Safety Board ( NTSB) have opened an investigation into the mechanical failures that led to the disaster.

Steering Failure Mechanism Revealed

Preliminary findings from the NTSB indicate that the collision was directly caused by a steering system failure aboard the Atlantic Asphalt. The NTSB confirmed that an issue with the steering mechanism caused the tanker's rudder to remain stuck in a starboard, or right-hand, position. This mechanical lock sent the 520-foot long tanker veering sharply toward the east bank of the river. Bart Barnum, a senior marine engineer in the NTSB's Office of Marine Safety, stated that the impact occurred just two minutes after the rudder became stuck.

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Data Recorder and Emergency Signals

Investigative data from the vessel's black box provides critical insight into the moments preceding the crash. The ship's data recorder captured audio sounds that were consistent with the ship's whistle sounding repeatedly. In the minutes before the collision, warnings and requests for assistance were broadcast over the vessel's marine radio. The recorded data also included specific commands to deploy the vessel's anchors and issued emergency ship handling orders. Despite these efforts, the tanker struck the docked cruise ship, causing immediate and catastrophic damage.

Injuries and Passenger Impact

The American Heritage cruise ship, which measured approximately 300 feet long, carried 140 passengers and 50 crew members at the time of the incident. The Atlantic Asphalt tanker had a crew of 19 people. Officials confirmed that 32 people were transported to hospitals, including two police officers who were thrown into the river as the boat rolled over. The city of New Orleans reported that as of Sunday, six individuals remained hospitalized, though none of the injuries were classified as critical. The water temperature at the time of the accident was recorded at 66 degrees Fahrenheit.

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Visual Evidence and Rescue Operations

Disturbing visual footage captured by passengers shows individuals holding onto railings as the ship began to overturn. Other videos depict the five-story tall cruise ship being pulled into the water as the tanker scraped past it. Police officers were seen running along the dock while terrified passengers screamed in the aftermath. Some passengers, wearing life vests, were seen swimming back to the dock, while others scrambled over the side of the capsize vessel. NTSB Member John DeLeeuw has urged anyone with photographs or video of the crash to submit them to the agency to aid the investigation.

Next Steps in Investigation

The American Heritage, operated by American Cruise Lines, was finishing an eight-day cruise along the Mississippi River in Louisiana and Mississippi when the accident occurred. Captain Leonard Stewart remained on board until he confirmed the whereabouts of all 191 passengers and crew members, refusing initial medical attention. The NTSB is expected to release a preliminary report within 30 days. A final report detailing probable causes and safety recommendations could take between 18 to 24 months to complete. The Atlantic Asphalt, built in 2017 and registered in the Marshall Islands, was empty of cargo at the time of the collision.