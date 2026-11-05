NTSB Recovers Engine Parts From West Palm Beach Learjet Crash Site

The NTSB has recovered engine components from the deadly Learjet crash near West Palm Beach, Florida. Nine victims died when the plane exploded on Sunday.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that investigators have successfully recovered portions of an engine from the wreckage of a Learjet business plane. This critical development comes as officials continue to excavate the crater left by the catastrophic accident near West Palm Beach, Florida. The jet plummeted from tens of thousands of feet and exploded into a massive fireball on Sunday, claiming the lives of all nine people on board.

NTSB Engine Recovery Process Details

On Thursday, the agency announced that a specific portion of one engine was discovered during the ongoing excavation of the crash site. Officials also reported that additional debris has been scattered away from the primary impact location. Some of these fragments were found on the roofs of homes and buildings in the immediate vicinity of the crash. The NTSB stated that all recovered wreckage will be transported to a secure location for detailed forensic examination.

Also read Queen Camilla Joins King Charles in Caribbean for Beach Cleanup and Commonwealth Summit

Victims Identify Pilots And Family Members

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the victims as the flight crew and a family with a nanny. Pilot Jeffry Gregory and co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras both died in the crash. The family members killed were Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, and their children, four-year-old Emma and two-year-old Charlie. Their heartbroken family released a statement confirming the tragedy. The children's nanny, Anita Maria Cetina, also perished in the accident.

Advertisement

NTSB Warns Public Against Moving Debris

The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a strict warning to local residents regarding the scattered wreckage. The agency urged anyone who finds debris or parts to contact them immediately rather than attempting to move or alter the items. Officials emphasized that no one should dispose of any pieces they find at the scene. The NTSB explained that even small fragments of the wreckage may contain vital evidence needed to determine the cause of the disaster.

Next Steps For Investigation And Recovery

Investigators are now focusing on securing the remaining debris and shipping it to a specialized facility for further analysis. The National Transportation Safety Board continues to review all collected data to understand how the jet failed. The agency reiterated that the location of the scattered parts provides crucial context for the flight path before the explosion. The investigation remains active as officials work to piece together the final moments of the flight.