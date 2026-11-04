NTSB Recovers Learjet Tail Near Mar-a-Lago Crash Site in Florida

Investigators recover tail elevator from Learjet 60 crash in Greenacres, Florida. NTSB confirms no link to Mar-a-Lago security zone. Family of four aboard.

Investigators have successfully recovered a significant component from the wreckage of a Learjet 60 that crashed into a street in Greenacres, Florida, on Sunday. Federal officials confirmed that the tail elevator was located between 1.3 to 3.8 miles away from the primary impact crater, highlighting the violent dispersal of aircraft fragments across the region.

Recovery of Wreckage and Initial Findings

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) member Tom Chapman revealed these details during a press briefing on Tuesday, establishing the initial scope of the debris field. Officials believe that several critical structural pieces began to separate from the fuselage before the aircraft struck the ground at near-supersonic speeds. Chapman stated that the recovery of the tail section is a major step in determining whether component failure preceded the crash or resulted from the extreme aerodynamic strain of the nosedive.

Also read 17-Year-Old Co-Pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras Died in Florida Jet Crash

Separation from Mar-a-Lago Security Zone

Despite the proximity of the crash site to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, authorities have ruled out any connection to the heightened security measures in place. The incident occurred just eight miles from the private club, where military and air defense systems were deployed in late October at the Secret Service's request. Chapman described the timing as entirely coincidental, noting there is no evidence linking the Learjet disaster to the no-fly zone that has rerouted air traffic away from the area.

Pilot Communication and Severe Weather Factors

Audio recordings from the cockpit reveal that co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras warned air traffic control of accumulating ice and severe turbulence before the crash. She reported that the aircraft had banked 60 degrees and experienced altitude fluctuations of more than 700 feet while attempting to navigate around a thunderstorm. Her distressing final transmission included the scream, We are going to die, followed by pilot Jeff Gregory reciting the Lord's Prayer as the plane plunged toward the earth.

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Passenger Manifest and Tragic Circumstances

Aboard the aircraft were tech tycoon Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, their toddlers Emma and Charlie, and their nanny Anita Maria Cetina. Also on the flight were friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, as the group traveled from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas for Robinson's birthday. All six individuals perished when the jet impacted an intersection at a descent rate of 20,000 feet per minute from an altitude where experts suggest the plane may have entered coffin corner conditions.

Ongoing Investigation and Future Procedures

NTSB officials identify severe weather as a significant factor in the disaster and will continue to analyze flight data and wreckage to determine the precise cause. Pilots at high altitudes face a narrow operational window between stall speed and maximum speed, known as coffin corner, where control can be easily lost during rapid maneuvers. The investigation remains active as experts examine whether the pilots' request to gain 2,000 feet of elevation contributed to the loss of control in the stormy environment.