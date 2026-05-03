Nübel Stakes World Cup Claim as Baumann Struggles in Thrilling Draw

Alexander Nübel impressed with a strong performance in Stuttgart's 3-3 draw against Hoffenheim, boosting his chances of starting for Germany at the World Cup, while Oliver Baumann had a difficult day.

The battle for Germany 's starting goalkeeper position ahead of the World Cup intensified this weekend, with Alexander Nübel making a compelling case for himself during VfB Stuttgart's thrilling 3-3 draw against Hoffenheim .

While Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric celebrated a contract extension and a brace of goals, and his team initially appeared to be cruising to victory, Stuttgart's resilience, largely fueled by Nübel's impressive performance, ultimately secured a valuable point. The match, a Baden-Württemberg derby, was a chaotic affair, with both goalkeepers – Nübel and Oliver Baumann – conceding three goals apiece.

However, the narratives surrounding their performances were vastly different. Nübel, despite visibly bearing the marks of a physical contest – bloodied, bruised, and with a torn shirt – was lauded for his crucial saves and determination, while Baumann appeared uncomfortable and culpable for several of Stuttgart's goals. Oliver Baumann, recently designated as Germany's number one for the upcoming World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, endured a rare off-day.

He openly admitted his regret over Chris Führich's early goal, acknowledging he should have made the save. Throughout the match, Baumann seemed unsettled, and his performance contributed to Hoffenheim's squandering of a two-goal lead against a Stuttgart side playing with ten men for a significant portion of the second half following Atakan Karazor's red card. The veteran goalkeeper expressed frustration with the team's overall performance, stating the draw felt like a loss and emphasizing the need for improvement.

In stark contrast, Nübel exuded positivity, highlighting the team's character and determination in fighting back from behind. His manager, Sebastian Hoeneß, who previously coached Baumann at Hoffenheim, further emphasized Nübel's outstanding form and the significance of his performance in the context of the World Cup selection. Hoeneß noted Nübel's importance to the team and how securing a point in such a challenging game would undoubtedly strengthen his position in the goalkeeping race.

The draw leaves VfB Stuttgart, Bayer Leverkusen, and TSG Hoffenheim locked in a tight battle for Champions League qualification. The upcoming match between Stuttgart and Leverkusen is poised to be a pivotal moment in determining which team secures a coveted spot in Europe's premier club competition. While the Champions League chase takes precedence in the short term, the goalkeeper debate will continue to simmer.

Nübel's performance against Hoffenheim has undeniably put pressure on Baumann, and the coming weeks will be crucial for both players as they strive to impress national team coach Julian Nagelsmann. The match also marked Stuttgart's 2,000th Bundesliga appearance, adding a historical layer to the dramatic encounter. Despite Karazor's sending off, Stuttgart demonstrated remarkable resilience, with late goals from Ermedin Demirovic and Tiago Tomas completing the comeback.

The result underscores Stuttgart's fighting spirit and their determination to achieve their goals, both domestically and potentially on the international stage with Nübel in goal. The loan deal for Nübel from Bayern Munich is set to expire this summer, adding another layer of complexity to his future, but for now, his focus remains on performing at his best and securing his place in the German national team





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