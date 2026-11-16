Nuclear Regulators Warn of Winter Safety Risks in Ukraine

International nuclear safety bodies representing 38 nations urge Russia to halt attacks on Ukraine's energy grid, citing increased meltdown risks at operational and occupied plants this winter.

Regulatory bodies from 38 countries have issued a stark warning regarding the escalating risk of a nuclear accident in Ukraine during the current winter season. The international coalition, comprising representatives from the United States, Britain, Canada, Japan, and all European Union member states, explicitly urged Russia to cease its ongoing bombardment of the nation's power infrastructure. This joint declaration highlights the critical vulnerability of Ukrainian nuclear facilities as they face intensified drone and missile strikes on plants, transmission lines, and substations.

Grid Instability Threatens Reactor Cooling

The primary mechanism behind this heightened danger is the disruption of stable electricity supplies required to maintain safe operating temperatures within nuclear reactors. Without consistent grid power, Ukrainian nuclear plants struggle to keep nuclear material adequately cooled, significantly raising the probability of a core meltdown. Such a scenario could result in the uncontrolled release of radioactivity into the environment, echoing the catastrophic dispersion of iodine-131, caesium-134, and caesium-137 seen during the 1986 Chernobyl disaster across Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and parts of Europe.

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Coalition Demands Immediate Ceasefire on Energy Targets

HERCA, WENRA, and NORA have united to express deep concern over Russia's war tactics, which have grown deadlier in recent weeks with the deployment of more precise drones carrying larger payloads. Per Strand, the head of HERCA and NORA, identified the upcoming winter as the period of highest risk for a nuclear accident due to these evolving military strategies. The regulators argue that an urgent need exists for Russia to stop attacking nuclear facilities and the essential energy infrastructure that supports their safe operation, warning that inaction could lead to severe regional consequences.

Worst-Case Scenario Involves Nine Simultaneous Failures

Strand outlined a worst-case scenario where a nationwide blackout of the Ukrainian power grid would impact all nine currently producing nuclear reactors simultaneously. He described the potential for radioactive releases from multiple sites at once as a quite severe situation that could overwhelm emergency response capabilities. The coalition emphasizes that this disaster can be averted if international pressure effectively compels Russia to halt its strikes on energy targets, thereby preserving the grid stability necessary for reactor cooling systems.

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Zaporizhzhia Plant Faces Critical Power Vulnerabilities

The situation is particularly precarious at the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility, which remains under Russian control near the front lines. Although it is not currently producing electricity, the plant relies on external power from Ukraine to keep nuclear material cool, having lost off-site power 27 times since the war began. Since late March, the facility has depended on a single off-site power line, and the International Atomic Energy Agency reports that military activity recently caused instability leading to power reductions at other operating units.

Regional Preparedness and Emergency Coordination

As Ukrainian plants provide approximately 80 per cent of the power used this winter, the International Atomic Energy Agency notes that military actions have already forced some units into power reductions. In the absence of a halt to hostilities, European nations are being advised to collaborate on enhanced emergency preparedness to mitigate the potential fallout of a nuclear incident. The ongoing accusations between Russia and Ukraine regarding strikes on the Zaporizhzhia plant and its power lines underscore the volatile environment in which these safety measures must be implemented.