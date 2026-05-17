Nuno Espirito Santo’s tactical mistake could seal West Ham's fate in dramatic fashion

Nuno Espirito Santo's decision to start with a back five in a must-win game backfired badly, leaving West Ham on the brink of relegation. Their comeback hopes were dealt another blow when they lost 3-1 to Newcastle United, with the result mainly sealing their fate in the Premier League. The team's failure to score, despite a fighting response, made the result even more devastating. Nuno Espirito Santo took responsibility for the tactical error and made changes to try and salvage the situation.

NUNO ESPIRITO Santo’s decision to start with a back five backfired big time to leave West Ham on the brink of relegation. Even a wondergoal from Taty Castellanos, which only rubbed more salt in the wound after he was benched, failed to stop the rot.

But their fate will be sealed before they next kick a ball if Roberto De Zerbi’s side win at Even a draw for Spurs, two points ahead and with a vastly better goal difference, will effectively be the final nail in the coffin. EMOTIONAL MOMENT And it was soon turning into a Toonwalk as the Mags were two to the good inside 20 minutes.

In-form Osula left the Hammers with a mountain to climb, pulling out a Jackson-style white glove as he jigged in celebration. That was five in eight league games, and soon six, for the red-hot Danish forward, who on this form, could save Newcastle a bob or two in the transfer front this summer. But this story was all about the Claret and Blue, a team that started like they did not have a clue.

They were set up like rabbits in the headlights. And as Osula donned the glove, West Ham may as well have pulled out the white flag. For a team supposed to be battling for their lives, they looked resigned to the fact it would be another miserable away day. The Hammers boss threw out his arms in fury at the cheapness of it all before downing a bottle of water.

All he could do is bow his head moments later for the second, realising his own clanger in trying to start this must-win so pragmatically had gone pear-shaped fast. Even after all smiles beforehand and signing autographs for the locals, had barely had a touch as a lone forward on his old stomping ground.

Nuno finally accepted his tactical mistake, hauling off the embarrassed Todibo on 26 minutes and ditching the back five as Castellanos joined Wilson in attack. was forced into a brilliant double save to bat away Castellanos’ volley with his left arm before his legs kept out Diouf’s follow-up effort with his legs. They had embarked on a 566-mile round trip to watch this dross.

Whether they pull off the great escape or not, stung the palms of Pope in a brief glimpse of a fightback. But there was to be another dagger through the heart as Joe Willock teed up Osula for his second. He resisted any Wacko Jacko antics this time around. Maybe he had heard Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane’s assessment of his earlier celebration.

That should have been the final nail in the Hammers’ coffin but a stunning first-time 25-yard volley from Castellanos provided some hope. Bowen whacked one straight down Pope’s throat and Argentinian Castellanos almost set-p a grandstand finish as another volley was tipped onto the bar by Toon’s stopper. But, just like the Hammers’ revival since Espirito got to grips with the squad after Graham Potter’s woeful start to the season, it was a case of too little, too late. Credit: Shutterstock Editoria





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West Ham Nuno Espirito Santo Tactical Error Relegation Newcastle United Nuno Espirito Santo Goal Difference Six Jackson-Style White Glove Football Match Pope Premier League Joe Willock

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