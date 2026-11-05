Nurse Andrea Cantarini Shot Dead by Federal Agent Boyfriend in Bronx Murder-Suicide

Rudy Cantarini recounts the 14-minute phone call as Juan Cornelio Diaz shot nurse Andrea Cantarini before taking his own life in a Bronx apartment. Learn the details of this tragedy.

Andrea Cantarini, a registered nurse at St Barnabas Hospital, was found dead in her Bronx apartment on Tuesday night after being shot by her boyfriend, Juan Cornelio Diaz. The incident is currently being investigated as a murder-suicide by New York City Police, following a violent domestic dispute that resulted in the deaths of both individuals. Diaz, a federal agent with the Customs and Border Protection agency stationed at John F Kennedy International Airport, also died from a gunshot wound to the head at the scene.

Rudy Cantarini Receives Terrifying Phone Call

Rudy Cantarini, Andrea's father and an former police officer, spent 14 terrifying minutes on the phone with his daughter as the shooting unfolded inside their home. He received the call at 8:47 pm on Tuesday, during which Andrea warned him that Diaz was holding a gun to her head and intended to kill her. Rudy described hearing what sounded like three gunshots followed by his daughter screaming before Diaz ultimately stated, 'She's gone, Rudy.'

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The grieving father recounted pleading desperately with Diaz to let his daughter go, telling him it was not too late and begging him not to take her life. Despite Rudy's pleas and Andrea's cries for help, Diaz ended the conversation by killing Andrea and then committing suicide shortly after. Officers arrived at the apartment just after 9 pm to find both victims deceased, each with fatal gunshot wounds to the head.

Domestic Dispute and Relationship Breakup

Authorities believe the tragedy stemmed from a domestic dispute involving Andrea's desire to end her relationship with Diaz. Rudy Cantarini stated that his daughter wanted to break up with the federal agent, but Diaz could not handle the separation. He described Diaz as a coward who reacted violently to the news that their relationship was over.

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Andrea had previously attempted to leave the volatile situation, taking their six-year-old daughter to Rudy's home in Poughkeepsie earlier in the week. Despite warnings from family and colleagues, including her mother and coworkers at St Barnabas Hospital, Andrea returned to the Bronx apartment to retrieve clothes. Rudy believes Diaz was waiting for her in ambush when she arrived, leading to the fatal confrontation.

Neighbor Accounts and Warning Signs Ignored

Neighbors reported hearing loud arguments between the couple earlier in the week, raising concerns about the domestic atmosphere in the building. Kaela, a downstairs neighbor, told reporters she and her roommate discussed calling the police due to the noise but waited until after a brief silence. Later, they heard gunshots and body thuds, initially mistaking them for backfiring trucks or other urban sounds.

Rudy Cantarini admitted he was unaware of any prior mental health issues or violent tendencies exhibited by Diaz. However, he expressed regret over not recognizing earlier warning signs, such as Diaz waving a gun at his daughter during a previous altercation. The father noted that while the couple appeared happy to outsiders, the reality inside their home was far more dangerous and irrational.

Community Grief and Ongoing Investigation

The tragic loss has deeply affected the local community and the medical staff at St Barnabas Hospital, where Andrea was a beloved colleague. Friends described her as a beautiful, family-oriented woman and a great mother who had a wide circle of friends. Rudy Cantarini honored his daughter as the apple of his eye, emphasizing her responsibility and kindness.

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The New York City Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder-suicide to determine the full sequence of events. As the family mourns, they are left to cope with the horror of losing Andrea and the impact on their young children, including Andrea's six-year-old daughter and Diaz's son from a prior relationship.