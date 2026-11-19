Nurse Ashley Peterson has been struck off the register by the NMC for severe verbal abuse and exposing a ten-year-old foster child to inappropriate murder documentaries.

Nurse Ashley Peterson has been removed from the professional register by the Nursing and Midwifery Council following a severe misconduct hearing that revealed years of emotional and verbal abuse directed at a vulnerable ten-year-old girl in her care. The former foster parent from East Sussex allowed the child to watch murder documentaries around the clock during summer holidays while simultaneously subjecting her to derogatory language and exclusion.

The Misconduct Panel Findings

The Nursing and Midwifery Council panel heard detailed accounts of how Peterson, who worked as a children's nurse with Diversity Care Solutions, failed to provide the basic safety and emotional support required for a minor from a troubled background. The ten-year-old girl and her twin sister had entered the foster system due to their parents' history of substance misuse, leaving them in need of specialized care and stability that Peterson ultimately denied them.

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Instead of providing a nurturing environment, Peterson allegedly permitted the young girl to watch true crime content all day every day throughout the summer holidays. The misconduct panel concluded that these programmes were entirely inappropriate for the child's age and mental state, constituting a serious breach of professional duty and ethical standards expected of a registered nurse.

Verbal Abuse and Emotional Neglect

Testimony provided to the hearing described a pattern of aggressive behavior where Peterson shouted and screamed at the child, telling her repeatedly that she did not belong in the home. The nurse was recorded as telling the girl she was the damaged and direct product of her mother, further compounding the trauma of the child's difficult family origins.

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Peterson also reportedly told the ten-year-old that she could not visit her biological mother in the hospital because the child annoyed her. In another instance, she ordered the girl to leave the room because she stated she did not want to look at her, labeling the child as a weirdo and demanding she stop acting that way. These actions demonstrate a complete disregard for the psychological well-being of a minor under her supervision.

Stakeholder Positions and Institutional Response

Konrad Chrzanowski, who chaired the misconduct hearing, stated that the misconduct was very serious and related directly to the verbal and emotional abuse of a vulnerable ten-year-old child. He emphasized that public confidence in the nursing profession would be severely undermined if a nurse who behaved in such an abusive manner toward a child over a prolonged period were allowed to continue practicing as a registered nurse.

Peterson resigned from her position with Diversity Care Solutions in May 2023 but did not attend the final hearing conducted by the Nursing and Midwifery Council. The regulatory body criticized her actions explicitly, noting that allowing a young girl to watch murder documentaries constituted a failure to protect the child from harmful media content. The panel struck her off the register in her absence, signaling a zero-tolerance approach to such ethical violations.

Impact on the Family and Next Steps

The twins were ultimately removed from Peterson's care after she was reported to the local authority's safeguarding team, ending the period of neglect and abuse. The twin sister, who suffered from complex medical problems requiring constant nursing care, had previously relied on Peterson's professional skills, making the betrayal of trust even more profound for the family.

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Following the removal of the children, the case moved to the Nursing and Midwifery Council for disciplinary action. The removal of Ashley Peterson from the register serves as a final administrative step to ensure she cannot practice nursing again. The case highlights the critical importance of rigorous safeguarding checks and ongoing monitoring of foster carers, particularly those with professional healthcare backgrounds who may be perceived as inherently trustworthy.