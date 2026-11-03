Nurse Sandie Peggie Loses Tribunal Against Royal College of Nursing Union Over Gender Beliefs

Employment judge dismisses Sandie Peggie's discrimination claim against the Royal College of Nursing, ruling the union did not mishandle her complaint regarding shared changing facilities.

A judge has ruled that Sandie Peggie, a nurse at the center of a high-profile dispute involving a transgender colleague, was not discriminated against by her trade union based on her gender beliefs. The decision marks the conclusion of a significant legal battle for Peggie, a 53-year-old staff member at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, regarding her rights and the role of the Royal College of Nursing in supporting her claims.

Tribunal Outcome For Nursing Union Member

Employment Judge Melanie Sangster dismissed the direct discrimination claims brought by Sandie Peggie against the Royal College of Nursing, stating that the union's handling of her case did not constitute unlawful bias. The ruling determines that union officials were not aware that Peggie's objections were rooted in protected gender-critical philosophical beliefs, interpreting her complaints solely as a disagreement over workplace facilities rather than a manifestation of her personal worldview.

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Changing Room Dispute Details And Timeline

The conflict originated on Christmas Eve 2023, when Sandie Peggie reported sharing a female-only changing room with Beth Upton, a trans doctor employed by NHS Fife. Peggie, who had been a member of the Royal College of Nursing for decades, expressed discomfort with the arrangement and sought guidance from her union. She alleged that the union failed to advise her of potential legal claims against Beth Upton or her employer, arguing this inaction was discriminatory toward her gender-critical stance.

Judicial Findings On Union Knowledge And Action

Judge Sangster's 37-page ruling clarified that the union official who initially handled Sandie Peggie's complaint lacked sufficient information to recognize her views as a protected belief. The official relied only on brief notes from previous discussions and was not informed that Peggie held a philosophical belief that biological sex is real, immutable, and distinct from gender identity. Consequently, the tribunal concluded the union did not perceive her remarks as anything more than a personal opinion about changing room usage.

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Implications For Trade Union Membership And Support

Following the judgment, a spokesman for Sandie Peggie warned that the decision raises serious concerns for all trade union members regarding the value of membership when internal disputes arise. The statement emphasized that the burden of identifying statutory legal claims should fall on experienced union officers with legal support, rather than on individual members who may not be aware of specific legal terminology or frameworks. Peggie's legal team has indicated they will carefully review the judgment before determining any further steps.

Royal College Of Nursing Response To Ruling

The Royal College of Nursing welcomed the outcome, stating that the judgment confirmed they acted fairly, impartially, and in accordance with agreed processes applied to all members. A union spokesman reiterated that the organization is an anti-discrimination body that supports all its members and apologized that the matters required airing before a Tribunal. The union maintains that they did not discriminate against Peggie based on her protected beliefs and followed standard procedures throughout the investigation.