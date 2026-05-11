Nurse Who Falsified Qualifications for High-Paying Nursing Job Faces Prison Sentence if Not Paid

Tanya Nasir, 47, faced a risks for a catastrophic outcome for patients and staff when she embellished her CV and lied about serving in Afghanistan to get a senior nursing job, received a five-year jail sentence and will face further prison time if she does not pay £278 in court costs.

A fantasist nurse who faked her qualifications to get a senior nursing job and lied about serving in Afghanistan was told to repay just £278 of the £51,000 she swindled.

Tanya Nasir, 47, fabricated degrees and experience to land a neonatal ward manager job at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend, South Wales. She was paid more than £210,000 before being suspended in 2010. Nasir then faked her job reference and lied about working with charities such as Oxfam and the Red Cross. Even boasting about being shot while serving as a Major in the British Army in Afghanistan, but this was found to be a lie.

She fraudulently earned £51,397.58 by pretending to be a band seven nurse when she was only qualified to be a band five. Her military career ended before it even began after failing a basic fitness test. Despite earning more than £50,000 in her role, Nasir had just £278 in her bank account at the time of her costs hearing





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