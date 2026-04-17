Nursery Nurse Sentenced to 40 Months for Toddler's Suffocation Death

A nursery nurse has received a 40-month prison sentence after a toddler suffocated in a camping sleeping bag at a private nursery. The court heard how the child was improperly secured and covered, leading to a fatal outcome. The nursery also faces significant fines and charges.

A childcare provider has been sentenced to 40 months in prison following the tragic death of a 14-month-old boy who suffocated in a camping sleeping bag during a nap at a private nursery. The toddler, Noah Sibanda, was found unresponsive after being tightly swaddled in the sleeping bag, designed for cooler outdoor conditions, and placed face down on a soft cushion within an indoor teepee at Fairytales Day Nursery in Dudley, West Midlands, in December 2022.

During sentencing, the court was presented with evidence indicating that nursery nurse Kimberley Cookson, aged 23, had also placed a folded blanket over Noah's head and physically restrained him with her knee for approximately seven minutes in an attempt to get him to sleep. Alarmingly, Noah was not checked for over two hours, at which point Cookson discovered he was unresponsive. Cookson had previously pleaded guilty to gross negligence manslaughter. The nursery itself, Fairytales Day Nursery, admitted to corporate manslaughter and a health and safety violation. The nursery's owner, Deborah Latewood, 55, also pleaded guilty to a health and safety offence, acknowledging a failure in her oversight despite claiming unawareness of the specific actions of her staff. Mr Justice Choudhury, presiding over the sentencing, described CCTV footage from the nursery as depicting shocking instances of rough handling and sleep practices that violated both relevant guidance and the nursery's own policies. He stated that Noah had been completely smothered by the sleeping bag and blanket, emphasizing that his suffering should have been evident to Cookson. In addition to Cookson's prison sentence, the nursery was fined £240,000 and ordered to pay £56,000 in costs. Deborah Latewood received a six-month custodial sentence, which was suspended for two years, a decision influenced by a recent legislative change concerning sentencing guidelines for offenses resulting in a sentence of 12 months or less. The judge noted that while he would ordinarily have imposed immediate custody, the new presumption for suspended sentences, intended to alleviate prison overcrowding, was a factor. He indicated that without Miss Cookson's actions, Latewood might not have been complicit. The court heard that the sleeping environment at the nursery was deemed exceptionally dangerous, with hazardous soft bedding positioned around the child's head. Prosecutors argued that Noah would have struggled to breathe, become exhausted, and overheated. Counsel for Cookson acknowledged her culpability, stating she deserved punishment. The victim's parents had been drawn to the nursery due to its positive Ofsted rating but were in the process of seeking alternative childcare due to staffing changes. Tragically, they never saw Noah alive again after dropping him off on the day of his death. A deeply moving victim impact statement from Noah's mother, Masi Sibanda, was read to the court, detailing her profound grief and sense of betrayal. She described feeling a naive trust in the nursery and expressed lifelong guilt for handing her son over to those responsible for his death. Mrs. Sibanda recounted how staff used excessive force on her son, likening their actions to playing Russian roulette with children's lives. She tearfully stated that Noah died alone, scared, and in pain, expressing her inability to forgive herself or the defendants. Addressing Cookson, who was visibly distressed, she questioned her hatred for her son and asserted that he was treated worse than an animal. The court had previously heard that Noah had been observed struggling while tightly wrapped for over an hour before being left to sleep by Cookson





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Child Negligence Manslaughter Nursery Safety Fatal Accident Court Sentencing

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