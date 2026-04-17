Nursery Practitioner Jailed for Toddler's Suffocation Death

A nursery practitioner has been sentenced to 40 months in prison after a 14-month-old toddler, Noah Sibanda, suffocated in a camping sleeping bag at a private day nursery. The court heard of unsafe sleep practices and rough handling, leading to charges of gross negligence manslaughter for the practitioner and corporate manslaughter for the nursery. The nursery owner received a suspended sentence for a health and safety offense. The victim's mother delivered a powerful statement detailing her pain and sense of betrayal.

A tragic incident at the Fairytales Day Nursery in Dudley, West Midlands, has resulted in a nursery practitioner being sentenced to 40 months in prison after a toddler's death. Kimberley Cookson, 23, was found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter following the suffocation of 14-month-old Noah Sibanda. The court heard that on a December day in 2022, Noah was placed face down on a soft cushion inside an indoor teepee, a structure referred to as a 'sleeping pod.

' He was then tightly wrapped in a camping sleeping bag, intended for colder outdoor conditions, and a folded blanket was placed over his head. Cookson then proceeded to physically restrain the distressed child by pinning him down with her knee for approximately seven minutes in an attempt to force him to sleep. Tragically, Noah was not checked for over two hours, at which point the unresponsive toddler was discovered. The nursery, Fairytales Day Nursery, and its owner, Deborah Latewood, 55, also faced legal consequences. The nursery admitted to corporate manslaughter and a health and safety offense, leading to a substantial fine of £240,000 and £56,000 in costs. Owner Deborah Latewood pleaded guilty to a health and safety offense, acknowledging a responsibility to be aware of her staff's actions, despite claiming ignorance. She received a six-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, a decision influenced by recent sentencing guidelines that create a presumption for suspending sentences of 12 months or less, unless exceptional circumstances exist. The judge noted that Latewood's neglect likely contributed to Cookson's dangerous actions. During the sentencing, Mr. Justice Choudhury described CCTV footage from the nursery as showing shocking instances of rough handling and unsafe sleep practices that contravened both regulatory guidance and the nursery's own policies. He emphasized that Noah was completely smothered by the sleeping bag and blanket, and that his suffering should have been apparent to Cookson. The prosecution highlighted that the sleeping environment was exceptionally dangerous, with hazardous soft bedding around Noah's head, making it difficult for him to breathe and leading to overheating. Cookson’s defence counsel indicated that she acknowledged her culpability and deserved punishment. Noah's parents had been drawn to the nursery by its positive Ofsted rating but were in the process of seeking alternative childcare arrangements due to staffing changes. In a heartbreaking victim impact statement read to the court, Noah's mother, Masi Sibanda, spoke of her naive trust in the nursery and the overwhelming guilt she feels for handing her son over to those who killed him. She described the staff's treatment of Noah as 'excessive force' and akin to 'playing Russian roulette' with their children's lives. She recounted her son dying alone, scared, and in pain, stating she could not forgive herself or the defendants. She questioned Cookson's actions, wondering why she would hate her son so much, and felt Cookson treated him worse than an animal. Members of Noah's family were visibly distressed throughout the proceedings





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