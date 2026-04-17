Nursery Worker Jailed for Toddler's Suffocation Death

A nursery practitioner has been sentenced to 40 months in prison for gross negligence manslaughter after a 14-month-old boy suffocated in a sleeping bag at a private nursery. The court heard of negligent practices, including pinning the child down and using a blanket over his head, leading to a tragic and preventable death.

A devastating tragedy unfolded at the Fairytales Day Nursery in Dudley, West Midlands, resulting in the 40-month prison sentence of nursery practitioner Kimberley Cookson. The 23-year-old was convicted of gross negligence manslaughter after a 14-month-old toddler, Noah Sibanda, suffocated to death in a camping sleeping bag.

The court heard that Noah was tightly wrapped in the sleeping bag, intended for cooler outdoor conditions, and placed face down on a soft cushion within an indoor teepee to nap. Compounding the negligence, a folded blanket was placed over Noah's head, and Cookson then pinned him down with her knee for seven minutes in an attempt to force him to sleep. Alarmingly, the child was not checked for over two hours until Cookson discovered him unresponsive. The nursery itself admitted to corporate manslaughter and a health and safety offence, while its owner, Deborah Latewood, 55, also pleaded guilty to a health and safety offence, acknowledging her oversight despite her claimed unawareness of staff actions. Sentencing Cookson, Mr Justice Choudhury described CCTV footage as depicting shocking instances of rough handling and sleep practices that violated established guidance and the nursery's own policies. He emphasized that Noah was completely smothered by the sleeping bag and blanket, and that his suffering should have been apparent to Cookson. She will serve up to 40% of her sentence in custody before being released on license. The nursery was fined £240,000 and ordered to pay £56,000 in costs. Latewood received a six-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, a decision influenced by a recent shift in sentencing guidelines that introduces a presumption of suspension for sentences of 12 months or less, unless exceptional circumstances apply. The judge noted that he would have ordinarily imprisoned Latewood, suggesting that Cookson's actions might not have occurred without her neglect. Noah's parents had been drawn to the nursery by its favorable Ofsted rating but were in the process of seeking alternative childcare due to staffing changes. Tragically, their plan to remove Noah was thwarted by the events of that day, meaning they would never see their son alive again. In a powerful victim impact statement, Noah's mother, Masi Sibanda, tearfully recounted her naive trust in the nursery and expressed enduring guilt for entrusting her son to those who ultimately killed him. She described the staff's use of excessive force as if Noah were a criminal and stated that he died alone, scared, and in pain. Mrs Sibanda conveyed her inability to forgive herself or the defendants, questioning why Cookson harbored such animosity towards her son and accusing the staff of playing Russian roulette with the children's lives behind closed doors. The court was also informed that Noah had been observed struggling while tightly wrapped for over an hour before he was left to sleep by Cookson, a chilling detail underscoring the prolonged period of distress. The sleeping environment, described as exceptionally dangerous with hazardous soft bedding around the child's head, would have caused Noah to struggle to breathe, overheat, and become exhausted, according to the prosecution. Cookson's defense counsel acknowledged her belief that she deserved punishment. The Sibanda family's heartbreak was palpable in court as the full extent of the nursery's failures and the preventable nature of Noah's death came to light





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Nursery Negligence Child Death Gross Negligence Manslaughter Criminal Sentencing Daycare Safety

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