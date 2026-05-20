NUS Researchers Pioneer Revolutionary Dry Eye Treatment Using Plant-Derived Photosynthetic Membranes

A team led by Associate Professor David Leong Tai Wei from the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering in the College of Design and Engineering at NUS has developed a fundamentally different approach by transplanting functional plant-derived photosynthetic machinery into corneal cells, enabling them to harvest ambient light and produce NADPH independently from the cells' own NADPH production pathways.

National University of Singapore ( NUS )May 20 2026 What if your eyes could use light to heal themselves? Drawing inspiration from how plants harness sunlight, researchers at the National University of Singapore ( NUS ) are pioneering a revolutionary treatment for dry eye disease .

Their approach uses a light-activated technology derived from the photosynthetic membranes of the spinach plant, enabling the eye to stay continuously hydrated. This offers a solution that is simple, effective and non-invasive. Dry eye disease, also known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is one of the most common eye conditions, affecting more than 1.5 billion people worldwide. Far more than a minor discomfort, the disease causes corneal scarring, chronic pain, blurred vision and sensitivity to light





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NUS National University Of Singapore Dry Eye Disease Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca Revolutionary Treatment Photosynthetic Membranes Spinach Plant NADPH Light-Activated Technology

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