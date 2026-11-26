Nvidia faces scrutiny for allegedly circumventing US export restrictions by selling advanced AI chips to Chinese-owned firms registered in America, including RiCloud AI and Aivres.

Nvidia Corporation is facing intense scrutiny and allegations of circumventing strict United States export controls designed to limit China's access to advanced semiconductor technology. Reports indicate that the chip giant has been selling high-end hardware to entities based in America but owned by Chinese interests, effectively bypassing the sweeping restrictions implemented in October 2022. This development has placed Nvidia under a microscope, particularly as the company navigates significant leadership turmoil involving CEO Jensen Huang and ongoing Department of Justice investigations into partner firms.

The core of the controversy involves sophisticated supply chain maneuvers used by Nvidia's distribution partners to mask the true destination of cutting-edge processors. Despite federal bans on exporting the most technologically advanced chips to China, two specific companies have reportedly secured purchases of Nvidia Blackwell chips. These transactions exploit a loophole where sales are recorded as domestic American transactions because the purchasing entities maintain headquarters on US soil, even though their ultimate ownership and end-users are located abroad.

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RiCloud AI And Yuxing InfoTech Connection

RiCloud AI, a data center firm headquartered in San Jose, California, has been identified as a preferred partner with unusual access to restricted technology. The company signed a substantial $120 million agreement to lease 300 Nvidia B300 servers to a client in Taiwan. Although RiCloud is marked as an American company due to its San Jose registration, its parent entity is Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings Limited, which is based in Shenzhen and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This parent company has deep ties to the Chinese technology sector.

RiCloud AI was granted its preferred partner status just ten weeks after its incorporation, a rapid acceleration that has raised questions about regulatory oversight. This status provides the firm with privileged access to advanced Nvidia chips and proprietary software. The Department of Justice has explicitly stated that it has not accused RiCloud AI or Yuxing InfoTech of any criminal activity, yet the structural relationship between the US shell and the Chinese parent remains a focal point of concern.

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Aivres Exports And Inspur Ties

Another entity involved in these reported circumventions is Aivres, a data center server company based in Fremont, California. The firm was formerly known as Inspur, the name of its Chinese owners whose servers are utilized by the Chinese military. In March 2023, the original Inspur entity was placed on a federal blacklist by the United States government due to perceived security risks. Following this designation, the California branch rebranded as Aivres to remove itself from the federal blacklist.

Aivres is currently listed on Nvidia's website as an elite partner and has facilitated the export of over $5.6 billion in technology to Southeast Asia between April 2024 and February 2026. This massive volume of exports includes $3 billion in Blackwell chips. The rapid turnover of funds and hardware suggests a high-throughput operation that leverages the US-based legal status of Aivres to move restricted goods, potentially toward Asian markets with complex supply chains.

Megaspeed Investigation And 2CRSi Indictment

The investigation into these practices is further complicated by the role of Megaspeed, a company that previously employed Alice Huang. Alice Huang is the first woman revealed to have had an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and was accused of acting as a Chinese spy. Megaspeed is currently under a Department of Justice investigation for its alleged role in finding ways to get around the export bans. This investigation highlights the personal and corporate entanglements that have drawn federal attention to Nvidia's ecosystem.

Additionally, another elite partner, 2CRSi, is connected to California businessman Greg Lui. Lui was recently indicted for illegally smuggling $300 million in chips to China. While the indictment does not accuse Nvidia of being aware of these nefarious activities, it underscores the active black market for restricted semiconductors and the network of intermediaries that facilitate these transfers. The presence of known smugglers in Nvidia's partner network suggests significant vulnerabilities in the company's compliance frameworks.

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Corporate Governance And Market Impact

Nvidia stopped releasing a regional breakdown of its chip sales last November, citing operational reasons. The company's 2025 filings claim that 69 percent of Nvidia sales were from US customers and just nine percent were from China. However, the filings explicitly acknowledge that the end customer and shipping location may be different from our customers headquarters location. This disclaimer admits the possibility that domestic sales are funneling into international supply chains, potentially violating the spirit of the US export restrictions.

The corporate governance issues surrounding CEO Jensen Huang have further intensified this scrutiny. Huang recently admitted to violating some of the company's code of conduct and making terrible mistakes, leading to a temporary resignation and subsequent reinstatement supported by President Donald Trump. Huang told employees that claims of Trump pressuring the board were false and acknowledged that his behavior was not acceptable. This period of instability has distracted from the company's core business operations and regulatory compliance challenges.

Nvidia shares closed 5.9 percent lower as Monday's historic rally, sparked by Huang's reinstatement, lost steam. The pullback indicates that investors are shifting their focus to the political and governance risks surrounding his return. The combination of leadership turmoil, DOJ investigations into partners, and allegations of export control evasion creates a complex risk profile for the semiconductor leader. As the DOJ continues to probe Megaspeed and the broader network of US-based partners, Nvidia faces mounting pressure to demonstrate rigorous compliance with international trade laws.