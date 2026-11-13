Nvidia Appoints Colette Kress as Interim CEO Amid Jensen Huang Resignation

Nvidia names finance chief Colette Kress interim CEO following Jensen Huang's resignation over alleged affairs, including with suspected spy Alice Huang, amid questions about leadership and corporate governance.

Colette Kress has been appointed as the interim Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia, succeeding Jensen Huang who resigned from his position on Thursday. The leadership transition comes shortly after Huang was ousted from the company he founded following public revelations regarding his extramarital affairs. Kress, who has served as Nvidia's finance executive since 2013, steps into the role as the global semiconductor giant seeks to stabilize its operations and appoint a permanent successor. This appointment marks a significant shift in the executive hierarchy of the world's most valuable technology company, placing the long-tenured financial officer at the helm during a period of intense scrutiny.

Kress Leadership Amidst Huang Resignation Scandal

Jensen Huang, 63, formally resigned from Nvidia on Thursday after it was revealed that he had engaged in three extramarital affairs while married to his wife, Lori, for over 40 years. Huang admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy, as well as NVIDIA Vice President of Healthcare Kimberly Powell and an unnamed third woman who also worked at the company. The personal conduct violations have rendered his position untenable, leading to his immediate departure from the CEO role. The scandal has brought unprecedented media attention to the inner workings of the artificial intelligence leader, overshadowing the company's recent financial successes.

Also read Who could replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia's chief executive?

The appointment of Colette Kress as interim CEO provides a sense of continuity for the company's shareholders and employees. In a memo to staff sent on Thursday, Kress reportedly praised Huang's contributions to the organization and vowed to continue building on the extraordinary foundation he created over the last 33 years. Despite the recent turmoil, Kress has previously described Huang as visionary and essentially egoless. Her selection as interim leader suggests that the board of directors intends to maintain the strategic direction set by Huang while conducting a search for a permanent replacement.

Previous Criticism of Kress Financial Strategy

It is notable that Jensen Huang had previously criticized Colette Kress during a strategy meeting in August, just months before his resignation. According to an insider speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Huang referred to Kress as a reporting CFO and stated she was not capable of assisting him with strategic decisions. He allegedly branded her a deer in the headlights during a meeting with Nvidia's top financial officers. At the time, Kress, 59, was attempting to offer solutions regarding a proposal to back billions of dollars in loans to smaller cloud and data-center companies. These firms often could not afford Nvidia's expensive chips, and the financing was intended to help turn them into long-term customers.

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Despite Huang's interruptions and negative comments during that presentation, Kress defended the company's strategy for investing heavily in AI startups and cloud providers. She argued that the equity returns on their invested capital would be excellent. In August, she acknowledged that some observers might view the financing as circular but maintained that Nvidia saw it differently. This past friction between the CEO and the interim CFO highlights the complex dynamics within Nvidia's executive team, yet Kress has now risen to the top position despite the earlier public criticism from Huang.

Details of Alleged Affairs and Corporate Violations

The resignation of Jensen Huang is directly linked to allegations of multiple infidelities that violated the company's code of conduct. The code requires employees to avoid situations where their actions conflict with professional standards, including personal relationships that may create conflicts of interest. Huang's alleged relationship with Kimberly Powell, the Vice President of Healthcare at Nvidia, reportedly violated these standards. Sources told the New York Times that Huang and Powell were captured on video being affectionate at a hotel in San Jose, California, during a Nvidia conference in March. This public display of affection contributed to the growing pressure on Huang to step down from his leadership role.

Another significant aspect of the scandal involves Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy. Reports indicate that Alice Huang openly boasted about her close proximity to the CEO as far back as June 2024. During a computer industry trade show in Taipei, she summoned Jensen Huang to a bar where they were drinking, displaying her cozy relationship with him to other executives. Huang arrived in his trademark leather jacket and held court with the group for some time. Images from the event show the Nvidia CEO and the alleged spy sitting closely beside each other.

Impact on Nvidia Market Position and Future

Jensen Huang's creativity and vision have been credited with transforming Nvidia into a big tech behemoth. The company builds ultra-sophisticated microchips used for artificial intelligence, and the current AI boom has sent its stock price soaring. Since its founding by Huang in 1993 and its listing on the stock market in 1999, Nvidia has become vital to the health of the US economy, 401(k) balances, and pensions worldwide. The sudden change in leadership raises questions about how the company will maintain its momentum in the highly competitive artificial intelligence sector. Investors and analysts will be watching closely to see if Colette Kress can effectively manage the company's strategic initiatives.

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Further evidence of the inappropriate relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang emerged from a trip to Taipei in May 2025. During this visit, Huang was seen with Ms. Huang at a dinner where they were spotted kissing on the cheek and sharing touches on the arm, according to the Wall Street Journal. Additional images unearthed following the scandal show the couple raising wine glasses in a toast and sharing smiling pictures while seated next to each other at various points. These details have intensified the scrutiny on the former CEO and the board's handling of internal compliance. The interim leadership of Colette Kress will now face the task of navigating these aftermath issues while ensuring Nvidia remains at the forefront of technological innovation.