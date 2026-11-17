A shareholder lawsuit alleges Nvidia executives ignored red flags regarding CEO Jensen Huang's relationship with a suspected Chinese spy, profiting from insider trading.

A federal lawsuit filed on November 11 in the Northern District of California accuses Nvidia board members and senior executives of ignoring 'red flags' regarding CEO Jensen Huang's romantic involvement with a suspected Chinese spy. The complaint alleges that these individuals utilized material non-public information to cash out billions of dollars in stock prior to the scandal becoming public. Plaintiff Flor Angela Vanegas, a verified shareholder, initiated the derivative action on behalf of Nvidia to recover losses caused by what she describes as corporate misconduct.

Lawsuit Allegations Detail Stock Sales

The complaint details how senior leaders at the US chipmaker netted approximately $2 billion by selling shares based on information not yet available to investors. Mark Stevens, a billionaire venture capitalist and long-serving director who co-owns the Golden State Warriors, allegedly sold nearly $1.5 billion worth of stock. These sales occurred before news leaked about his colleague's romance with Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed.

Also read Nvidia Board Rejects Reinstating CEO Jensen Huang Amid Spy Probe

Interim CEO Faces Unjust Enrichment Claims

Colette Kress, Nvidia's interim CEO, is also accused in the legal filing of 'unjust enrichment.' She is alleged to have sold $63 million in shares in the months leading up to the scandal. The disclosure of the affair and associated security concerns subsequently wiped $190 billion off Nvidia's market value. The lawsuit argues that these financial actions were directly linked to the concealment of critical information by the company's leadership.

Government Investigation Confirms Scandal Scope

President Donald Trump has confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is actively looking into Huang's affair. Jensen Huang, the 63-year-old founder who built Nvidia into the world's most powerful AI company, stepped down last Thursday. He faced accusations of having extramarital affairs with three women, two of whom worked for Nvidia and one identified as a suspected Chinese spy.

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Megaspeed Under Export Control Investigation

The core of the scandal involves Alice Huang, a 35-year-old former executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based business partner. Media reports indicate US intelligence agencies identified her as an asset of the Chinese Communist Party. The complaint traces a potential cover-up back to October 9, 2025, when The New York Times raised questions about Nvidia's relationship with Megaspeed amid US Commerce Department and Singapore police investigations.

Governance Demands and Executive Compensation

The 35-page legal document seeks to recover funds and force governance changes at the tech giant. It suggests Huang should repay his $36.3 million compensation package from 2026 due to concealed conflicts of interest. The suit names 16 directors and executives for ignoring warnings about a foreign intelligence threat intent on infiltrating the company for espionage purposes, accusing them of exposing the firm to severe reputational damage.