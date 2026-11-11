NVIDIA Board Ousts Jensen Huang Amid National Security Probe

NVIDIA's board removed CEO Jensen Huang following a foreign intelligence probe and governance failures, marking a historic leadership shakeup for the chip giant.

The Board of Directors at NVIDIA has officially removed CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang from his position. This decision follows an independent investigation launched on November 8 regarding reports that Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. While the Board stated there was no evidence that national security or company secrets were compromised, they cited concerns over Huang's judgment and conduct as the primary reasons for his removal.

Details of the Leadership Crisis

The sequence of events leading to this change began with an announcement from NVIDIA's board members. They declared that they had initiated a thorough inquiry into the allegations surrounding Huang. The board leaders wrote that their review would examine all available information to ensure transparency and accountability within the organization.

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Jensen Huang fully supported the independent review process. He committed to cooperating fully with the inquiry, and the board expressed confidence in his leadership team during the investigation. Despite his support for the process, the board ultimately determined that his actions warranted immediate and decisive action to protect the company's interests and reputation.

Stakeholder Views and Governance Concerns

Critics argue that Huang has shown remarkably poor judgment. These voices suggest that his conduct put both NVIDIA and U.S. national security at significant risk. Other observers contend that he has lost the confidence of key customers due to perceived recklessness in his management style and public statements.

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Historically, boards working with visionary founders aim to ground the leader in reality while supporting creative risk-taking. Research indicates that such founders can drive organizations to become more nimble when managed correctly. However, this requires boards to speak truth to power and guard against grandiose or reckless conduct that deviates from good governance standards.

Impact on Investors and Future Strategy

NVIDIA does not have dual-class shares, which means the board has significant voting power. Huang owns a single-digit percentage of the company, limiting his ability to block the board's decision. This ownership structure allowed the directors to act decisively without fear of being overruled by the founder.

The replacement is expected to be Colette Kress, who currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer. She is one of the few individuals outside of Huang and Ian Buck who knows the company as intimately as she does. Kress already holds relationships with key stakeholders both inside and outside the corporation, providing a stable transition point.

Precedent for CEO Removal Cases

Boards rarely remove CEOs solely for personal matters, but they do act when trust is lost. Examples include the removal of CEOs who failed to maintain board confidence. Conversely, some leaders like Steve Jobs of Apple took leaves of absence and returned successfully to lead their companies.

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The board weighed three specific options for Huang's future. They could remove him, force a leave of absence, or issue a reprimand. They chose to oust him, mirroring past actions taken by boards when scandals escalated uncontrollably. This move ensures the company remains focused on its core technological mission without distraction.