Nvidia's board of directors rejects pressure to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang. The decision follows revelations of his affairs and national security concerns raised by President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump recently expressed support for reinstating Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang following reports of his personal misconduct, stating he would not mind seeing Huang return to his leadership role. Trump noted that many prominent figures believe Huang learned a significant lesson and should be given another chance to lead the semiconductor giant.

Trump Advocates for Jensen Huang Return to CEO Role

During a recent interaction with reporters, Trump confirmed his openness to Huang stepping back into the position. He specifically mentioned that he initially considered Tim Cook as an alternative name but ultimately concluded that Huang's reinstatement was a viable option. Trump emphasized that he does not view Huang's continued leadership as detrimental to national security, asserting that the United States and China engage in reciprocal strategic maneuvers. He stated that a lot of people are asking for Huang to return and that this sentiment is not a bad idea.

Also read Jensen Huang seeks Nvidia CEO return after resigning over affair with suspected Chinese spy

Nvidia Board Rejects Reinstatement Amid Security Probe

Despite the political pressure, Nvidia's board of directors is not considering bringing Huang back. An anonymous source told CNBC that the board is instead focusing on an investigation into Huang's affairs with multiple Nvidia employees and a woman suspected of working for Chinese intelligence. The board is determining whether these relationships compromised US national security or harmed Nvidia itself, rather than entertaining his return to the CEO's role.

Security Concerns and Corporate Governance Challenges

The controversy began on November 12, shortly after news broke regarding Huang's relationships. The revelation triggered immediate calls for his removal and subsequent debates about his future. While Trump dismissed the severity of the national security risk, the board remains cautious. They are evaluating the extent to which Huang's personal life intersected with corporate operations and potential foreign intelligence threats.

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Political and Industry Leaders Diverge on Leadership Decision

Other influential figures have also weighed in on the situation. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, a close ally of Trump, recently dismissed the idea of rehiring Huang. Bessent indicated that Nvidia should look outside the company for a new chief executive rather than reinstating the current leadership. This stance contrasts sharply with Trump's public endorsement, highlighting the divided opinions among key stakeholders.

Future Implications for Nvidia and Semiconductor Industry

The ongoing investigation and the board's firm stance on avoiding Huang's return signal a significant shift in Nvidia's corporate governance. The company must now navigate these internal challenges while maintaining its position in the global semiconductor market. The outcome of the probe will likely influence investor confidence and regulatory scrutiny regarding the company's security protocols.