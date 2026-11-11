Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Alleged Second Affair with VP Kimberly Powell

Sources tell The New York Times Jensen Huang had an affair with healthcare VP Kimberly Powell, compounding scandal from earlier spy allegations.

Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang is facing intensified scrutiny following fresh allegations of personal misconduct that compound recent controversies surrounding the semiconductor giant. Multiple individuals who have worked at the company confirmed to The New York Times that the 63-year-old tech leader engaged in an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, the company's vice president of healthcare.

Details Of Alleged Relationship With Healthcare Vice President

Five separate sources familiar with the situation stated that Jensen Huang and Kimberly Powell, who is 48 years old, were involved in a romantic relationship while both remained married to other people. The accounts indicate that the couple was captured on video displaying affectionate behavior at a hotel in San Jose, California, during an Nvidia conference held in March of this year.

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Witnesses further noted that both executives attended the Nvidia GTC Conference in Berlin, Germany, at the end of October, continuing their professional duties despite the alleged private indiscretions. The timing of these events suggests a prolonged period of interaction that extended well beyond the initial March incident reported by earlier sources.

Conflict With Corporate Conduct Policies And Internal Standards

According to internal guidelines, employees at Nvidia are explicitly instructed to avoid situations where personal actions might conflict with professional responsibilities, which includes maintaining appropriate boundaries in personal relationships. The company code of conduct specifically mentions that staff must navigate personal matters carefully to ensure they do not undermine the organization's integrity or operational focus.

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Nvidia states in its official policy that it promptly investigates all reports of misconduct to maintain a respectful and professional workplace for all personnel. The alleged relationship between the CEO and the healthcare vice president would potentially violate these established standards, triggering internal review mechanisms that are designed to address breaches of ethical behavior.

Compounding Scandals And Financial Market Implications

This revelation adds a significant layer of complexity to the ongoing turmoil at Nvidia, which previously faced severe reputational damage after Jensen Huang confessed in a memo to his staff regarding an affair with a Chinese entrepreneur. That earlier admission involved an individual who has been under investigation for allegedly passing sensitive information to Beijing, raising serious national security concerns for the technology sector.

The dual nature of these allegations creates a challenging environment for corporate governance, as investors and analysts weigh the impact of leadership instability on the company's market position. Jensen Huang's previous admission was made directly to employees, highlighting the transparent yet turbulent atmosphere within the organization as it attempts to navigate these personal and professional crises.

Stakeholder Reactions And Future Company Trajectory

As details emerge regarding the relationship between Jensen Huang and Kimberly Powell, stakeholders are closely monitoring how the board of directors will respond to these conflicting reports of misconduct. The combination of the healthcare VP allegations and the prior espionage-related scandal presents a unique challenge for maintaining investor confidence in the company's leadership structure.

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Industry observers note that the frequency of these personal controversies could distract from Nvidia's technological advancements and competitive edge in the global semiconductor market. The company must now address both the immediate personnel issues and the broader implications for its corporate culture while continuing to operate at the forefront of artificial intelligence and chip manufacturing innovations.