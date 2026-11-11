Nvidia chief Jensen Huang admitted on staff memo to a relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese entrepreneur linked to insider trading and suspected spy activities, raising concerns over potential data security risks.

On September 9, 2024, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang released a staff memo admitting a residential and professional affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese entrepreneur accused of passing information to Beijing and previously linked to insider‑trading allegations. The disclosure follows months of media scrutiny over Huang's relationship with Kang Wei, founder of private‑equity firm Hexi Capital, and the broader network of companies involved in technology investment and data‑center construction.

How the Affair Came To Light

Huang's memo, distributed to his executive team, stated that the tryst began in early 2024 and that Alice Huang had been publicly praising her proximity to Nvidia's leadership at industry events. The admission was triggered by a series of photographs released by the Wall Street Journal showing Huang and Huang together at trade shows in Taipei and a dinner in May 2025, where they were observed kissing on the cheek and touching arm‑to‑arm. These images, combined with statements from insiders that Alice had openly claimed a close friendship with Jensen, prompted the CEO to issue the confession.

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The allegation is further complicated by Alice's prior relationship with Kang Wei, a 51‑year‑old financier who headed Hexi Capital. Hexi Capital, founded in 2010 and later fined $2.6 million in 2018 for disclosure violations and illegal trading related to the Huiqui Technology takeover, had a history of complex corporate takeovers and investments in gaming and data‑center technology. Despite regulatory fines, Kang maintained a close partnership with Alice and was often portrayed as her husband to investors and employees of her company Megaspeed.

Stakeholders and Their Positions

Apple's board, meeting with records of these affairs, expressed concern regarding the potential influence of insider information on Nvidia's supply chain. The U.S. Department of Justice has reportedly briefed officials that Alice Huang may have been employed by Beijing's Ministry of State Security in an effort to learn about American AI chips and to persuade Nvidia to provide its advanced semiconductors to China. The United States also investigated Megaspeed for possible hardware smuggling to China, prompting a request for Nvidia to audit the firm last year.

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Hexi Capital's former chief regulator, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, fined the firm last year for failing to disclose an insider stake in a company it acquired, and the firm's connection to the network of companies linked to Alice Huang remains under scrutiny. According to the Financial Times, Alice pitched an AI‑chip deal to Chinese‑based investors in early 2025, claiming Nvidia access to coveted GPUs while failing to disclose her relationship with Jensen. The investors voiced concern over the potential for data leakage and the use of proprietary technology.

Real‑World Impact and What Comes Next

For Nvidia employees and investors, the affair raises questions about governance and data security. Internally, the company has moved to tighten background checks on executives and has earmarked additional resources for technical audits of its supply chain. The U.S. government has intensified scrutiny of Nvidia's overseas subsidiaries, particularly Megaspeed, mandating a review of any hardware supplied to Chinese partners.

Regulatory bodies in China are expected to pursue further hearings into Hexi Capital and Kang Wei's past violations, potentially imposing new fines or sanctions. Meanwhile, the tech industry will monitor Nvidia's response for lessons on managing executive relationships that could compromise national security. The next major development will likely occur at the annual Electronics Component Conference in Shanghai, where Nvidia is scheduled to unveil its flagship AI chip, a move expected to be scrutinized for compliance with export‑control regulations.