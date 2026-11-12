Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Ousted After Scandals

Nvidia removes CEO Jensen Huang following allegations of affairs and espionage links. Shares drop 14 percent as investors face uncertainty in the AI sector.

Nvidia Corporation has removed CEO Jensen Huang from his position following a series of personal and professional scandals that have destabilized the AI chipmaker. The board of directors made the decision after reports emerged regarding Huang's conduct, including allegations of extramarital affairs and connections to a suspected Chinese spy. This abrupt change in leadership comes at a time when the company's valuation is closely tied to its founder's public image and stability.

Huang Leadership Challenges

Jensen Huang faces intense scrutiny from the ten highly remunerated members of Nvidia's senior leadership team. The board had to weigh the risk of losing trillions of dollars in share price value against the need to address serious ethical violations. The company's fortunes have been interwoven with the billionaire's legacy for over 30 years, making the decision to oust him exceptionally difficult. Huang, who is 63 years old, had been the central figure in the firm's meteoric rise during the AI boom.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Alleged Second Affair with VP Kimberly Powell

The dilemma for the board was further complicated by the timing of new revelations. Just as the board was gathering for a critical meeting on Wednesday, news broke that Huang had engaged in a second alleged affair. This new development added a layer of corporate misconduct to the existing controversy involving a suspected Chinese national. The board could no longer ignore the cumulative impact of these events on the company's reputation and governance standards.

Scandal Details and Investigations

Reports indicate that Huang was captured in a video showing him being affectionate with Kimberly Powell, the 48-year-old vice president of healthcare at Nvidia. The encounter took place at a hotel in San Jose, California, and was filmed by a bystander. Both Huang and Powell are married, and the relationship violated Nvidia's strict rules regarding interactions between executives and subordinates. Company security staff reportedly asked the person who filmed the video to sign a non-disclosure agreement to prevent further dissemination of the footage.

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Initial investigations were triggered by reports published in The New York Times regarding Huang's affair with Alice Huang, who is alleged to be a Chinese spy. These early reports prompted the company to begin looking into the allegations seriously. When approached by reporters on Wednesday, Jensen Huang declined to comment directly and ended the conversation. Sources familiar with the situation stated that company executives were already aware of the relationship with Kimberly Powell before it became public knowledge.

Market Reaction and Fallout

The ousting of Jensen Huang has triggered significant volatility in the technology sector. Nvidia shares plunged by as much as 14 percent following the announcement of his removal. This drop reflects growing anxiety among investors about the stability of tech giants and the extent to which markets rely on their performance. Fears that frenzied investment in artificial intelligence may be forming a bubble have been intensified by the downfall of one of the industry's most prominent figures.

Huang's role at Nvidia has been described as so dominant that some observers characterize the firm, despite having 42,000 employees, as a one-man band. His personal fortune is estimated at $155 billion, and his loss is viewed as a major blow to investor confidence. The sudden nature of his removal has shocked many, transforming him from a celebrated tech icon to a subject of widespread ridicule within days. In Taiwan, where he is a hometown hero, crowds previously fawned over his success and distinctive style.

Future Implications for Nvidia

The resignation of Jensen Huang leaves Nvidia at a critical juncture in its history. The company must now navigate the challenges of replacing a founder who was deeply integrated into its operational and strategic identity. Industry insiders suggest that while his forced resignation was inevitable, the consequences for the firm remain difficult to predict. Some senior officials have expressed grim forecasts regarding the broader economic impact of this leadership crisis.

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Reports from Reuters indicate that a third alleged affair may have been discovered shortly after Huang's ousting. This intimate relationship with a second, unnamed Nvidia employee further underscores the pattern of behavior that led to his removal. The board must now focus on restoring corporate governance standards while maintaining the company's competitive edge in the AI market. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Nvidia can stabilize its share price and leadership structure under new management.