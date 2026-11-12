Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Quits Amid Spy Allegations and Stock Plunge

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigns following allegations of infidelity and a Chinese spy connection, causing a massive market drop.

On Sunday, Jensen Huang emailed employees of Nvidia confessing he had been unfaithful to his wife of 41 years, Lori. The disclosure triggered a severe market reaction, wiping nearly 10 percent, approximately $430 billion, off the tech giant's value within just two days of trading.

CEO Resignation and Market Fallout

Jensen Huang quit the company he co-founded shortly after The New York Times reported he had also been in a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare. The abrupt departure of the 63-year-old executive sent shockwaves through the financial sector, given his central role in steering the firm into the artificial intelligence era.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Confesses Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang

Analysts suggest that the departure of Huang could deal a heavy blow to Nvidia's value, potentially knocking as much as 25 to 30 percent off its market worth. This hypothetical loss of a trillion dollars would be the equivalent of Britain's biggest company, HSBC, being wiped out three times over.

Alleged Chinese Spy Connection

The crisis appeared to lend weight to reports of a classified US intelligence memo claiming Huang was in a romantic relationship with a woman American officials believe is a Chinese spy. Alice Huang, the alleged mistress and suspected spy, worked for the Singaporean tech firm Megaspeed.

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Megaspeed is currently under investigation by the US Department of Commerce for allegedly helping China evade America's ban on advanced AI chip sales. Ford Rojas stated that while the exact intentions remain unclear, it seems likely Alice Huang might have been trying to acquire chips from Nvidia or learn more about the technology.

There is also speculation that Alice Huang may have tried to influence Huang regarding how he views US sanctions on China. However, Ford Rojas emphasized that the whole status of what she was doing or intending remains unknown, noting that it is purely speculation at this stage.

China Denies and Structural Vulnerabilities

China has dismissed the spy claim as an unsubstantiated smear, rejecting the allegations made by American officials. The controversy highlights the structural vulnerabilities of Nvidia, which John-Paul Ford Rojas noted is overly reliant on one man despite the company's massive scale.

Ford Rojas told Deep Dive that one would like to think a company of the importance of Nvidia would not be reliant on a single individual. The podcast explored why China might have wanted to target Huang in an alleged honey trap, examining the geopolitical stakes involved in the semiconductor industry.

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The episode of Deep Dive, hosted by Chris Pleasance, unpicked the extraordinary crisis engulfing Nvidia, which until recently held the title of the world's most valuable company. The full discussion is available on Apple and Spotify, detailing the complex interplay of personal scandal, corporate governance, and international espionage.