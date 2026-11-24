Jensen Huang returns to Nvidia following a 11-day absence amid affair scandal. Stock surges 31.48 percent as board reinstate him amid Trump pressure and national security concerns.

Jensen Huang has officially returned to his position as chief executive officer of Nvidia following an 11-day period of absence that saw his resignation and subsequent reinstatement by the company board. The tech titan walked into the Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California on Monday morning to a chorus of employee chants, marking the end of a tumultuous week driven by personal scandals and massive stock market volatility.

His return came just hours after Nvidia's board of directors unanimously voted to restore him to his leadership role, reversing a decision made on November 12 when he stepped down amid revelations of multiple affairs. The rapid turnaround was fueled by a dramatic 40 percent plunge in Nvidia's stock price, which eroded approximately half of the company's value, dropping from $5.8 trillion to $3 trillion before rebounding sharply upon the announcement.

Also read President Trump Endorses Jensen Huang's Return as Nvidia CEO

Huang Returns to Nvidia HQ Amid Chaos

Huang, aged 63, was greeted by cheering staff as he re-entered the corporate campus, declaring his intention to serve as a better leader in his second stint at the helm. He acknowledged the recent turmoil and the personal apologies he had made to his wife of 41 years, Lori, following the exposure of his extramarital relationships. The immediate trigger for his ouster had been the revelation of a close relationship with Alice Huang, a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy, which sparked intense scrutiny over national security risks.

Before heading back to his office, Huang spoke briefly to the gathered employees, emphasizing his commitment to the company's future. The atmosphere at the Santa Clara facility shifted from anxiety to celebration as the workforce recognized the stabilization of the company's direction. This return signals a decisive moment for Nvidia, balancing corporate governance with the intense pressure of maintaining its status in the artificial intelligence hardware market.

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Market Surge and Political Pressure Mounts

Nvidia's stock market performance recovered with astonishing speed, recording its third-best day since the company's founding in 1993 and its strongest single-day performance since 2003. Shares soared more than 30 percent during the trading day, peaking at a 36 percent gain before closing at 31.48 percent, which added a staggering $952 billion to the company's market value. By the end of the day, Nvidia's market capitalization had recovered to nearly $4 trillion.

U.S. President Donald Trump emerged as a vocal champion for Huang's reinstatement, publicly stating he was delighted by the board's decision and asserting that Huang's return would not compromise U.S. national security. Trump's intervention, alongside that of Vice President JD Vance, played a significant role in the board's reconsideration. Both leaders argued that Huang was the only individual capable of protecting open-weight artificial intelligence models, which drive substantial demand for Nvidia's specialized chips.

National Security and Blacklist Measures

The controversy surrounding Huang's personal life has triggered significant governmental action, with the Trump administration moving to list Alice Huang's company, Megaspeed, on the U.S. trade blacklist. This move is designed to prevent the Singapore-based cloud computing firm from obtaining U.S. semiconductors, effectively severing its access to the technology that fuels modern AI development. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton confirmed that an ongoing investigation is examining both Megaspeed and Alice Huang herself.

Clayton emphasized to ABC News that Nvidia chips are considered the jewel of the semiconductor industry, which explains the intense focus on any potential security breaches. The scrutiny extends beyond the corporate boardroom to the highest levels of government, with officials like Senator Marco Rubio refusing to comment directly on whether Huang poses a national security risk when questioned by reporters. Meanwhile, internal allegations of bullying by Huang and his niece, Madison, who handles marketing at Nvidia, have added layers of complexity to the narrative surrounding his tenure.

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Consequences for Stakeholders and Markets

The reinstatement of Huang resolves a period of extreme uncertainty for investors and employees alike, stabilizing a company that had faced existential financial threats during his absence. The rapid restoration of market confidence highlights the critical importance of leadership continuity in the high-stakes artificial intelligence sector. While the personal scandals that precipitated the crisis remain a topic of public debate, the economic implications of his departure proved too severe for the board to sustain.

As Nvidia moves forward, the company must navigate the delicate balance between personal conduct standards and the strategic imperatives of maintaining its technological dominance. The involvement of high-profile political figures like Donald Trump and JD Vance underscores the geopolitical weight carried by Nvidia's leadership decisions. The company now faces the task of rebuilding its internal culture while managing the heightened regulatory and security investigations surrounding the individuals involved in the scandal.