Jensen Huang returns as Nvidia CEO after resignation scandal. Suspicious Polymarket accounts profit from the reversal while Donald Trump gains from stock holdings.

Jensen Huang has officially resumed his role as chief executive officer of Nvidia, ending a tumultuous week that began with his sudden resignation. The chipmaking giant announced the reversal on Monday, just days after Huang stepped down following public revelations regarding his personal conduct. This dramatic corporate shift occurred against a backdrop of intense media scrutiny and political commentary, including significant financial gains by United States President Donald Trump tied to the company's volatile stock performance.

Suspicious Polymarket Account Clusters Profit

Blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps identified two distinct clusters of Polymarket accounts that generated more than $340,000 by correctly predicting Huang's reinstatement. The first cluster consisted of five accounts created and funded on November 16, coinciding with the day Donald Trump publicly stated he would welcome the tech mogul's return to leadership. A second group of eleven accounts was established on Monday, mere hours before the official board announcement was made. These accounts placed bets within minutes of funding deposits, targeting contracts that paid out if Huang returned to the company by the end of November. At the time of betting, these contracts were priced at 3 cents each, indicating a 3 percent probability of success according to market odds. One specific account made approximately $2,700 on initial bets but netted nearly $47,000 in profits after the reinstatement was confirmed. The origins and identities behind these anonymous trading clusters remain currently unverified by investigators.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates CEO Jensen Huang Following US Government Input and Trump's Involvement

Donald Trump Nvidia Stock Holdings Analysis

President Donald Trump has reportedly secured up to $15 million in profits from his personal Nvidia stock holdings since the surprise announcement of Huang's return. A CNBC analysis of the president's trading activity reveals he executed at least 108 transactions valued between $27.2 million and $97.9 million during his second term in office. Official filings indicate that his Nvidia investments were valued between $12.5 million and $58 million, or roughly £10 million to £45 million, at the conclusion of 2025. Trump publicly endorsed the board's decision, stating on social media that returning the helm to Huang was the correct and proper course of action. The White House further confirmed that Trump personally called the company's board of directors to advocate for the reinstatement, framing the move as vital for the broader economic landscape.

Silicon Valley Lobbying and National Security Claims

Insiders cited by the Financial Times described the reinstatement as the result of intense lobbying efforts by a dedicated war room of allies supporting the tech mogul. This group sought intervention from Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, arguing that Huang was indispensable to the stability of the United States artificial intelligence industry. Advocates claimed his leadership was critical not only for the stock market but for the entire American economy. One ally emphasized that no other figure, including Elon Musk, matched the impact of Huang's contributions to recent technological gains. The United States Government explicitly stated it had no reason to believe Huang's return posed a risk to national security. This declaration was crucial given the recent narrative surrounding his previous resignation, which was triggered by his admission of an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

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Nvidia Market Reaction and Share Valuation

The announcement of Jensen Huang's return triggered a massive rally in Nvidia's shares, adding more than 30 percent to the company's value. This surge effectively restored nearly $1 trillion, or approximately £763 billion, to the firm's market capitalization. Prior to this reversal, the company had lost over $1 trillion in market cap due to the damaging stories regarding Huang's personal conduct and the subsequent leadership vacuum. The stock gained over 25 percent on Monday alone after Donald Trump declared that the company did not constitute a national security risk. The president issued a statement shortly after the announcement, asserting that the country required Huang's leadership to ensure the success and prosperity of both the corporation and the American economy.

Personal Scandal Context and Public Commentary

The whirlwind firing and rehiring of the CEO followed a series of reported affairs, including relationships with two Nvidia subordinates and one with an alleged Chinese spy named Alice Huang. These events created a tumultuous period for the AI giant and drew significant political attention. Donald Trump addressed the scandal in a CNBC interview, suggesting that the president viewed the situation through a lens where personal indiscretions were secondary to business utility. He remarked that sex sells and noted that Huang had apologized for the unfortunate behavior. Trump also confirmed that Huang's wife, Lori, aged 64, has chosen to stand by her husband despite the infidelity, describing her as a fantastic woman who has worked things out. The President further amplified the narrative by posting a meme on his Truth Social platform, depicting Huang holding a red bra in a parody of a famous photograph taken after Trump was shot in 2023.