Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Amid China Chip Scandal

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns as the company faces a scandal involving exports of AI chips to China. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and President Donald Trump are also under intense scrutiny regarding their roles in the controversy.

Jensen Huang, the former chief executive officer of Nvidia, has abruptly resigned from his position at the technology giant, which was previously valued at $5 trillion. His departure comes amidst a intensifying political and legal scandal involving the export of advanced artificial intelligence microchips to China. The controversy has drawn severe scrutiny toward the Trump administration, with multiple high-profile figures facing questions about their involvement in the deals.

The Origin of the Administration Relationship

Less than a year after making a significant public revelation, all three central figures of this narrative find themselves in drastically different professional circumstances. Huang initially disclosed on the Joe Rogan podcast in December that he received a phone call from the new Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, shortly after the Trump administration began. Lutnick, a man Huang had never spoken to before, started the conversation by stating, "Jensen, this is Secretary Lutnick, and I just want to let you know that you're a national treasure." Lutnick assured Huang that Nvidia was also a national treasure and offered direct access to the president and the administration for any needs or concerns. Huang described the offer as completely true, noting that whenever he called to express a concern or get something off his chest, the administration was always available to him.

Also read Newly surfaced photos show Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang embracing 'Chinese spy' Alice Huang

The Alice Huang and Megaspeed Connection

The core of the scandal centers on Huang's personal relationship with a Chinese businesswoman identified by widespread reporting as Alice Huang, who is not related to the Nvidia CEO. She served as the former chief executive of Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based datacentre company. Megaspeed had spent billions purchasing advanced AI microchips from Nvidia. Reports allege that many of these chips were transferred to Chinese companies, bypassing export rules designed to prevent China from accessing top-level AI technology. Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the Department of Justice was investigating a potential violation of export laws and allegations surrounding Alice Huang, though he stated that there were no conclusions reached about who she is or is not.

National Security Concerns and Intel Allegations

Intelligence concerns regarding Alice Huang's true identity have escalated significantly. American officials are reported to have concluded that she was a Chinese intelligence asset funneling information to Beijing. In the spring of 2026, Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the drafting of a classified memo detailing intelligence indicating that China's Ministry of State Security had recruited Alice Huang to target Nvidia's CEO. While Megaspeed has issued a statement claiming media reports about its supply chain are not supported by verifiable evidence and that it conducts legitimate business, they also confirmed that Alice Huang officially left the company in August last year.

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The Role of Howard Lutnick and Treasury Disputes

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick faces intense scrutiny over his role, or lack of action, in the scandal. Internal disputes within the administration have been revealed, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accusing Lutnick's department of frustrating attempts to put Megaspeed on the entity list. Bessent stated that the Treasury, United States Trade Representative, and State Department were in favor of placing Megaspeed on the list for months, implying a conflict in how the Commerce Department handled the restrictions. This friction has placed Lutnick at the center of questions regarding whether he facilitated the sale of Nvidia chips directly or indirectly to China despite the security risks.

Political Fallout and Congressional Investigations

The political fallout has been severe, with Donald Trump now a lame duck president facing a Democrat-dominated Congress eager to uncover incompetence or corruption. Reports indicate that Trump was briefed about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang last year and again on Air Force One in May, but chose not to take action. Nvidia, a generous donor to Trump's campaign, had contributed $1 million towards his inauguration fund and provided a donation for the White House ballroom project equal to the combined contributions of Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta. Two Democratic members of Congress have announced an investigation into the Trump Administration's scheme to approve and tax exports of advanced Nvidia AI chips to China, questioning whether political considerations influenced these decisions.