Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Espionage and Scandal Fallout

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns after allegations of espionage involving Alice Huang and Megaspeed, causing significant market losses and political scrutiny.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned on November 12 following a cascade of scandals involving alleged espionage and multiple extramarital affairs, triggering a massive decline in company valuation and sparking intense political scrutiny in Washington. The resignation comes after New York Times reports from late October detailed an affair between Huang and Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed, a key Nvidia Asia-Pacific partner suspected of aiding Chinese espionage efforts.

Megaspeed Investigation and Alice Huang Departure

Alice Huang officially left her executive position at Megaspeed on August 30, 2025, with the Singapore-based cloud computing firm stating it has no current role for her. The company, which serves as a business partner for Nvidia in the Asia-Pacific region, became central to US national security concerns after reports emerged that she may have spied for China. Washington-based research group C4ADS confirmed that Alice Huang became the controlling shareholder of Megaspeed in March 2023, a detail that intensified the espionage allegations.

Also read Jensen Huang Resigns as Nvidia CEO Following Scandal

Megaspeed released a statement declaring it does not comment on Ms Huang's private matters and asserted that it conducts legitimate and lawful business. The firm retained external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation after the New York Times reported in October 2025 that Megaspeed was under US investigation regarding whether it helped Chinese customers obtain Nvidia chips subject to export controls. China has denied these allegations, and Megaspeed has not been found to have violated rules.

Stock Market Crash and Valuation Losses

The revelation of the alleged espionage and subsequent personal scandals caused Nvidia stock prices to plummet, wiping $550 billion off the company's market valuation within a month. Shares dropped 25.03 percent in the last month alone, marking one of the most significant single-month declines in the history of the technology sector. The market reaction was immediate and severe, reflecting deep investor anxiety over potential sanctions, loss of supply chain reliability, and reputational damage to the world's largest artificial intelligence chipmaker.

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Jensen Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife in a company-wide email on November 8, acknowledging that his actions hurt her and their children. He stated, I owe my family and all of you an apology, and emphasized there is no excuse for what he did. However, this admission did not halt the downward trajectory of the stock, which continued to fall as additional allegations surfaced in the following days.

Additional Affairs and Leadership Vacuum

Compounding the crisis, reports on November 11 identified Kimberley Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, as the subject of another alleged extramarital romance. A second unnamed Nvidia employee was also reportedly linked to the CEO in a separate affair. These successive disclosures created a leadership vacuum at the top of the world's most valuable technology company, leaving employees and shareholders to navigate an unprecedented period of instability and uncertainty.

The scandal also reached personal and cultural landmarks in Silicon Valley. A plaque at Denny's in San Jose, which honored Jensen Huang for launching a trillion-dollar company at the restaurant where he worked as a dishwasher at age 15, was removed. The booth on Berryessa Drive once read, Congrats Nvidia, Who knew that an idea started here would change the world. The removal highlights the extent of the reputational fallout extending beyond corporate boardrooms into the historical narrative of the tech industry.

Political Subpoena Threat and Industry Impact

Republican Senator Tim Scott, chair of the Senate Banking Committee, has demanded that Jensen Huang appear before the committee on December 3 or face a subpoena. This move signals escalating congressional interest in the intersection of personal conduct, national security, and corporate governance within the technology sector. The inquiry aims to determine if the espionage allegations involve broader breaches of export controls or national security frameworks that require legislative intervention.

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Senior Trump officials have warned of grim economic consequences, with one official describing the potential fallout as devastating to the global economy. The volatility in Nvidia stock has left the artificial intelligence industry in uncharted waters, raising questions about regulatory oversight and the fragility of supply chains tied to key technology leaders. As investigations proceed, the tech sector faces increased scrutiny over how private relationships and corporate partnerships intersect with international security interests.