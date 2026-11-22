Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns following an affair with a suspected Chinese spy. Senator John Kennedy criticizes security failures while the company reports strong financial results.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has stepped down from his position as the head of the global semiconductor giant, triggering a major upheaval in Silicon Valley and raising alarms across Washington regarding national security. The resignation comes in the wake of revelations that Huang engaged in an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of serving as a spy for Beijing. This scandal has drawn intense scrutiny from lawmakers, including Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy, who publicly mocked the tech leader while emphasizing the gravity of the security breach.

Senator Kennedy Mocks Scandal and Demands Answers

During a Sunday appearance on NBC's Meet the Press, Senator John Kennedy addressed the fallout from the incident with biting sarcasm and stark criticism. When asked if the situation endangered US national security, Kennedy confirmed the risk but stated he was less interested in questioning Jensen Huang than in holding government officials accountable. Kennedy joked that he hoped the executive had a good time, describing the affair as 'the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy.' This reference to the Greek mythological figure whose abduction sparked the Trojan War underscores the perceived severity of the betrayal in the eyes of the senator, who labeled federal regulators as incompetent for allegedly allowing the Communist Party of China to circumvent export controls.

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Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Alleged Chinese Espionage

Jensen Huang resigned as CEO of Nvidia on November 12 after admitting to the affair, an event that set off a chain reaction of corporate and political consequences. Alice Huang, who is not related to the CEO but was a top executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, became the focal point of the investigation. Megaspeed International is a major customer of Nvidia, having purchased billions of dollars worth of chips. US intelligence officials reportedly believed that China's Ministry of State Security had recruited Alice Huang to target the Nvidia boss and gather sensitive information. The company came under investigation for allegations that it helped Chinese customers obtain advanced technology restricted under US export controls, a key point of contention in ongoing security debates.

Nvidia Board Rejects Return Despite Political Pressure

Despite President Donald Trump calling for Jensen Huang to be given a second chance and praising him as a brilliant businessman who made bad decisions, Nvidia's board has firmly decided against reinstating the ousted executive. The company's board launched an internal investigation following the scandal, and during a conference call hosted by Chair Harvey Jones on Tuesday night, management made it clear that Jensen Huang is not set to return to the helm. The board's stance signals a prioritization of corporate stability and regulatory compliance over the reinstatement of the founder, despite pleas from Huang and his tech allies. The company has named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress to serve as interim CEO while they search for a permanent replacement.

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Financial Results Remain Strong Amid Corporate Turmoil

Amidst the personnel changes and security investigations, Nvidia posted its first earnings report since the scandal erupted, with both earnings and revenue handily beating analysts' expectations. In the third quarter of fiscal 2027, earnings per share were $2.68, topping the $2.48 expected by the market. Revenue came in at $115.8 billion versus the $109.1 billion expected, demonstrating the enduring demand for the company's products. The company's most important business segment, data center revenue, was very healthy at $107.6 billion. Furthermore, guidance for the company's fourth quarter came in strong, providing a financial buffer as the company navigates the leadership vacuum and external political pressures.

Interim Leadership Faces Tensions and SEC Investigation

The transition to interim CEO Colette Kress comes with significant internal and external challenges. Jensen Huang and Colette Kress were known to have tension in the workplace, with the ex-CEO having called her 'a deer in the headlights' to her face during a meeting with Nvidia's top financial officers in August. Colette Kress has long been skeptical of Jensen Huang's push for his company to finance other AI startups and help the industry expand through specialized financing vehicles. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced an investigation into Nvidia after the close on Tuesday, adding a layer of regulatory complexity to the transition. Senator John Kennedy has demanded that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testify under oath, arguing that the Department of Commerce allowed China to bypass restrictions, either through incompetence or complicity.