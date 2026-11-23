Intelligence reveals Alice Huang contacted Chinese MSS during affair with Jensen Huang, raising concerns over Nvidia AI chip diversion to Beijing and Trump's call for rehiring.

New intelligence disclosures have intensified scrutiny on Nvidia following revelations that Alice Huang maintained contact with the Ministry of State Security for over a year while engaged in a romantic relationship with Jensen Huang . This timeline coincides with Jensen Huang's tenure as the chief executive officer of the semiconductor giant and his subsequent resignation from the company.

Intelligence Links and Affair Timeline

The New York Times reported on Sunday that US officials discovered Alice Huang was communicating with an officer from China's most powerful spy agency between spring 2025 and fall 2026. These interactions overlapped significantly with her romantic involvement with Jensen Huang , who stepped down earlier this month amid the fallout from the scandal.

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Investigations suggest that Alice Huang may have been the target of a Chinese intelligence operation designed to gain leverage or access to sensitive American technology. The timing of her communications with the Ministry of State Security aligns with the period when she was closely associated with the leader of one of the world's most valuable technology companies.

Megaspeed and Chip Diversion Allegations

Authorities are now examining whether companies linked to Alice Huang and her business partner, Kang Wei , helped funnel advanced Nvidia artificial intelligence chips into China. Kang Wei , who was frequently introduced by Alice Huang as her husband, reportedly worked with the same Chinese intelligence service that monitored her communications.

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Their business network includes Megaspeed , a Singapore-based company where Alice Huang previously served as an executive. Megaspeed acquired large quantities of Nvidia processors during the period when Alice Huang was allegedly maintaining contact with Chinese intelligence. Investigators are analyzing shipping records to determine if these chips were diverted to circumvent strict American export controls.

Chip Smuggling and Data Center Connections

Reports indicate that some of these advanced chips were delivered to data centers in Southeast Asia that serve major Chinese technology giants, including Alibaba . Other shipments are suspected of having been smuggled directly into China, potentially violating US sanctions designed to limit Beijing's access to cutting-edge computing power.

American intelligence officials have reportedly obtained evidence connecting Alice Huang and Kang Wei to this network of companies. While authorities are still working to establish the precise nature of their intelligence activities and the duration of their alleged involvement, the scale of the suspected diversion has raised serious national security concerns.

Trump Defense and Board Rejection

Jensen Huang initially characterized his relationship with Alice Huang as ordinary customer interactions but later acknowledged the affair after the New York Times reported that US intelligence had identified her as a Chinese intelligence asset. His resignation followed the revelation of a second affair with an Nvidia subordinate, causing the company's share price to plummet.

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Despite the scandal, Donald Trump has repeatedly defended Jensen Huang , describing him as one of America's most brilliant minds. On Sunday night, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social , urging the Nvidia board to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive. The Nvidia board has rejected the possibility of his return, maintaining its decision following the extensive ethical breaches.

Ongoing Investigations and Political Fallout

While Donald Trump has publicly questioned whether Alice Huang was actually working for Chinese intelligence, his own advisers had previously warned him about the intelligence linking her to Beijing. The President stated that he did not believe she was a spy, suggesting that such accusations were often made against attractive women from China.

The disclosures have sparked a broader debate about corporate security and the vulnerability of critical technology leaders to foreign intelligence operations. The ongoing investigations into Nvidia , Alice Huang , and Kang Wei remain active as authorities seek to determine the full extent of the alleged espionage and chip diversion network.