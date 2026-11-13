Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Summoned by US Lawmakers Amid Spy Scandal

Jensen Huang faces Senate and House inquiries regarding national security fears and market losses after extramarital affairs and suspected espionage ties at Nvidia.

Jensen Huang is facing intensified scrutiny from United States lawmakers after being summoned to testify in December regarding serious national security concerns linked to his personal conduct and alleged ties to foreign intelligence. The former Nvidia CEO, who recently resigned from his position, is scheduled to appear before the Senate Banking Committee and three House of Representatives committees. These hearings follow revelations that his extramarital affairs include one with a businesswoman allegedly linked to China's Ministry of State Security.

Republican Senator Tim Scott initiated the summons for Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3. Scott emphasized that recent reports have raised grave concerns about the protection of sensitive United States technology. He stated on X that the American people deserve clear answers regarding the potential compromise of national security interests during this period of intense geopolitical rivalry over artificial intelligence capabilities.

Also read Nvidia Shares Plummet After CEO Jensen Huang's Admitted Affair Scandal

The decision to summon Jensen Huang comes as Nvidia suffered a massive $550bn reduction in its market valuation due to the unfolding scandal. The crisis began after Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, a former senior executive at Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed. Although the two are not related, US intelligence circulated a memo this spring alleging that Alice Huang was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security. Beijing has consistently rejected these allegations as unfounded.

Further complications arose when The New York Times reported a second affair involving Jensen Huang. The newspaper cited video evidence showing the former executive being affectionate with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care. This development adds another layer of complexity to the situation, as it occurred while Jensen Huang was leading the company he co-founded 33 years ago. The board has since launched an independent inquiry into reports that Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Advertisement

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and other key lawmakers have demanded answers regarding what the Trump administration knew about Jensen Huang's connections to the suspected Chinese spy. These questions are particularly pressing days before President Donald Trump travels to China for a high-stakes summit. Reports also suggest that the Commerce Department, led by Secretary Howard Lutnick, may have failed to act on suspicions that Megaspeed was helping reroute restricted Nvidia technology to China.

While the Department of Justice investigates, US Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that no conclusions have been drawn about whether Alice Huang engaged in espionage. In the interim, Colette Kress has assumed the role of interim CEO at Nvidia. Kress joined the company in 2013 after nearly 25 years at major technology firms including Cisco and Microsoft. The board retains confidence in the company's security protocols, stating there is no reason to believe that national security or Nvidia secrets were actually compromised.

President Donald Trump has publicly supported Jensen Huang throughout the controversy, suggesting that former Apple boss Tim Cook should take over as a permanent replacement. Trump described the transition as a legend replacing a legend and noted that he spoke with Jensen Huang recently. The president remarked that Jensen Huang is going through a difficult time and feels most badly about the impact on his wife of over 40 years, Lori, and his family.

The scandal has left the artificial intelligence industry in uncharted waters, highlighting the intense race between the United States and China for supremacy in a sector seen as the next industrial revolution. Jensen Huang had previously served as a close informal adviser to President Donald Trump on AI policy and lobbied against curbs on sales of advanced AI chips to China. The ongoing investigations will determine if these commercial activities crossed into dangerous territory for American technological leadership.