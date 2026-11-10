Nvidia Hires Wachtell Lipton to Investigate CEO Jensen Huang's Affair

Nvidia hired Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to probe CEO Jensen Huang's alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy, as its shares lost over $500bn.

Nvidia has hired the New York law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to investigate the alleged affair between its chief executive, Jensen Huang, and an executive accused of being a Chinese spy. The chipmaker said on Tuesday that Wachtell attorney Joon Kim was set to lead 'a thorough and independent investigation' into the matter. The inquiry comes as the FBI has also launched a separate investigation.

The woman at the center of the affair, Alice Huang, is alleged to be a spy for Beijing. She was an executive at Megaspeed, a Singaporean company that has been a customer of Nvidia. Jensen Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and led it to become one of the most valuable companies in the world, is now facing scrutiny from both corporate investigators and federal authorities.

Also read Nvidia launches investigation into CEO's affair with suspected Chinese spy

Wachtell Lipton Leads the Nvidia Investigation

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz will conduct the probe, with Joon Kim serving as the lead attorney. Joon Kim is a former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and spent several years as a government attorney focused on fraud and other criminal acts. His background in criminal investigations is central to the scope of the review.

Wachtell is one of the largest law firms in the United States and has several notable clients in the technology industry, including OpenAI and Salesforce. According to sources familiar with the matter, the investigation will likely be treated as urgent. That urgency reflects how closely Jensen Huang's public image is tied to Nvidia itself.

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It is unclear whether Wachtell will be able to interview Alice Huang, who is also known as Huang Le. Alice Huang is not related to Jensen Huang. A spokesperson for Nvidia declined to comment on Tuesday when asked whether Jensen Huang had retained any additional legal representation of his own, separate from the company investigation and the FBI inquiry.

Concerns Over Megaspeed and Diverted Nvidia Chips

Megaspeed had been suspected of helping divert Nvidia chips to China, a concern that Nvidia has said was investigated and debunked. The relationship between Jensen Huang and an executive of a company that is an Nvidia customer has raised business and national security questions. The US government also believes the executive is spying for China.

Nvidia has maintained that the US government did not inform the company that Megaspeed posed an intelligence concern. According to the New York Times, Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent a memo to top officials in Washington in the spring of this year warning that the Nvidia boss was in a close relationship with a Chinese spy. Nvidia's board said it had no reason to believe the company's secrets or national security were compromised.

Beijing has rejected claims that Jensen Huang has been targeted. The Chinese foreign ministry said the allegations were 'intended to smear and malign China.' Those competing positions leave the central factual questions about the relationship unresolved in public.

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Washington Scrutiny and Congressional Demands

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had spoken to Jensen Huang, and that the Nvidia boss told him 'I had no idea she was a spy.' Trump said he believed him. Despite that statement from the White House, the relationship has drawn growing political attention in Congress.

Congressional leaders of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs have asked Jensen Huang to appear next week for a closed door briefing. The Nvidia boss has yet to say whether he will attend, according to a person familiar with the committee's demand who spoke to the BBC. The committee has the authority to subpoena Jensen Huang, which would effectively force him to appear before it if deemed necessary.

Market Reaction and Next Steps for Nvidia

Nvidia is widely considered one of the most important companies behind the US artificial intelligence boom, because it is the sole manufacturer of a crucial computer chip required to run AI tools. Shares in the company fell to a near-yearly low on Tuesday, wiping more than $500bn (£375bn) off Nvidia's stock market value since Friday. Tech stocks have recovered since last week's sell-off, but Nvidia's losses have continued to weigh on its valuation.

Jensen Huang has also become a key public figure in the development of AI, arguing that the technology is a 'new industrial revolution' on par with the advent of electricity. Because his public image is tightly intertwined with Nvidia, the outcome of the Wachtell investigation, the FBI inquiry, and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs request will shape how investors and lawmakers view the company's leadership in the coming weeks.