Nvidia interim chief Colette Kress reassures 50,000 workers after CEO Jensen Huang steps down due to personal scandal, while reviewing $50 billion in risky AI investments.

Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress addressed nearly 50,000 employees on Wednesday morning to stabilize the workforce following the sudden resignation of founder and former CEO Jensen Huang. Kress, 59, took the helm after public revelations regarding Huang's, 63, extramarital affairs with a subordinate and an alleged Chinese spy sparked intense anxiety across the global tech giant. The interim leader sought to project calm confidence during this turbulent transition, acknowledging the shock that has rippled through the organization since the scandal broke.

Kress Pledges Stability for 50,000 Employees

Kress stood on a stool during the all-hands meeting to deliver a message of continuity and resilience to the stunned staff. 'Our ambition will not change,' she stated, emphasizing that the company's drive to innovate remains unshaken despite the leadership crisis. She urged the workforce to remember, 'we got this,' attempting to quell fears about the company's direction and the potential collapse of its market value, which has already shed trillions of dollars in the wake of the news. Her presence alongside other executives was designed to signal that operational control remains intact and focused on long-term technological goals.

Also read Jensen Huang Offers To Return As Nvidia CEO Following Resignation Scandal

Reevaluating $50 Billion in AI Startups

Under Kress's interim leadership, Nvidia is expected to drastically reduce its aggressive investment strategy in external artificial intelligence ventures. Jensen Huang had previously leveraged the company's capital to secure 129 venture capital deals last year, a significant increase from the 49 deals recorded in 2023, representing 27 percent of the global venture capital deal value according to the Wall Street Journal. Kress had previously clashed with Huang over these expenditures, with insiders reporting he dismissed her as merely a 'reporting CFO' unable to contribute to strategic decisions. Now empowered to steer capital allocation, she can reel back investments that rely on specialized financing vehicles using Nvidia chips as collateral.

The potential pullback carries massive financial implications for the broader tech ecosystem. UBS analyst Tim Arcuri estimates that if Nvidia withdraws its support, it could remove $50 billion or more from the market, starving emerging companies of crucial funding as interest rates continue to rise. Nvidia currently holds $36 billion in off-balance-sheet AI cloud agreements, or backstops, for cloud computing services as disclosed in its latest quarterly financial filing. Founders of AI startups warn that without these equity investments and guarantees, their businesses may struggle to survive, creating a ripple effect of financial instability across the industry.

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Madison Huang Resignation and Workplace Culture

A major immediate action for Kress involves the potential termination of Madison Huang, 35, the daughter of the former CEO and a senior director of product marketing at Nvidia. Current and former employees told the New York Times that Madison has driven more than a dozen key executives to quit due to her abusive management style. She is accused of frequently berating staff, yelling at bosses during meetings, and using derogatory terms such as 'goldfish' and 'dead face' to insult colleagues who made mistakes or appeared forgetful. Her behavior has been described as demanding and disparaging, with one vice president on the marketing team forced to leave a call early after her screaming induced a panic attack.

Jensen Huang allegedly encouraged this toxic environment by warning staff to fear his daughter and threatening to unleash Madison on employees who displeased him. Insiders revealed that senior Nvidia executives felt unable to disagree with Madison because of her familial connection to the founder, creating a culture of impunity. Harvard Business School Professor David Yoffie commented on the situation, stating that nepotism is almost always a bad idea for corporate health. Kress now faces the delicate task of purging this culture while managing the fallout from years of hierarchical dysfunction.

Looking Ahead for the Chip Giant

As Colette Kress navigates her role as interim CEO, the focus remains on restoring investor confidence and stabilizing the internal culture of Nvidia. The company must now demonstrate that it can execute its AI strategies without relying on the controversial personal relationships and aggressive financial commitments of the previous administration. Employees and stakeholders alike are watching closely to see if Kress can successfully pivot the company away from its recent controversies. Her ability to manage the $36 billion in existing cloud agreements and the broader venture capital portfolio will define the next chapter for the AI industry leader.