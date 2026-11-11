Nvidia Investigates Jensen Huang and VP Kimberly Powell Alleged Affair

Nvidia confirms an internal probe into CEO Jensen Huang following new reports of an affair with VP Kimberly Powell, raising national security concerns.

California-based semiconductor giant Nvidia is launching a formal internal investigation into its Chief Executive Officer, Jensen Huang, following the emergence of new allegations regarding his personal conduct with a senior company executive. The board of directors has initiated this probe after media reports disclosed details about a relationship between Huang and Kimberly Powell, a Vice President who oversees the firm's healthcare technology division. This development adds a significant layer of complexity to the company's recent corporate challenges, which already include broader national security concerns stemming from Huang's own previous disclosures about the same relationship.

New Allegations Involving VP Kimberly Powell

The New York Times has reported that Huang engaged in an affair with Kimberly Powell, who holds the position of Vice President at Nvidia and manages the company's healthcare tech-related efforts. The newspaper cites five anonymous sources who work within the organization, stating that while the company is aware of these claims, it has not yet reviewed the specific video evidence that is alleged to exist regarding the interaction. These reports indicate that the investigation is now focusing on the specifics of this reported liaison between the CEO and the high-ranking executive.

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Incident Details and Video Evidence Dispute

According to the New York Times sources, Huang and Powell were observed being affectionate at a hotel located near an Nvidia conference site earlier this year. A bystander allegedly recorded a video of this interaction, which has since become a central point of contention within the company's internal review process. The report suggests that security personnel at the venue approached the individual who captured the footage and offered them a financial or legal arrangement in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement to keep the video private.

Board Response and National Security Concerns

Nvidia's board of directors is actively investigating the national security implications that were raised by the affair, a matter Huang himself publicly disclosed over the weekend. The corporate governance team is treating these allegations with the utmost seriousness as they assess whether the personal relationship has compromised any sensitive operational protocols or posed risks to the company's strategic interests. This scrutiny comes at a critical time for the semiconductor leader, as it balances regulatory oversight with its dominant market position in artificial intelligence hardware.

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Corporate Silence and Media Inquiry

At the time of writing, Nvidia has not issued an official public comment regarding these new allegations or the status of its internal investigation. The publication PC Gamer has reached out to the company's communications team to request a statement on the matter, but as of this report, no official response has been provided. The lack of immediate comment from the corporate headquarters leaves the industry and shareholders waiting for clarity on how the board intends to proceed with its inquiries into the conduct of its top leadership.

Ongoing Impact on Corporate Governance

The unfolding situation highlights the intense scrutiny that top executives in the technology sector face regarding their personal lives and their potential impact on corporate governance. The involvement of a Vice President in the healthcare technology division further complicates the landscape, as it intersects with regulated sectors that require strict compliance and ethical standards. The outcome of this investigation will likely have lasting implications for Nvidia's corporate culture and its standing among global investors and partners.