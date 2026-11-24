Senator Tom Cotton warns Nvidia scandal is just the tip of the iceberg. Congress prepares to investigate Jensen Huang's reinstatement and national security risks.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton has issued a stark warning that the ongoing controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang represents merely the 'tip of the iceberg' regarding threats to American technological supremacy. Despite President Donald Trump's successful intervention to reinstate Huang following revelations of an extramarital affair with a Chinese businesswoman, Cotton vowed that Congress will launch a rigorous bipartisan investigation into the chipmaking giant.

Core Details of the Scandal and Reinstatement

Nvidia's board of directors stunned Wall Street on Monday by handing control of the company back to Huang, a decision orchestrated with significant help from the White House. The billionaire executive had previously stepped down after disclosures emerged regarding an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence of having ties to Beijing's Ministry of State Security. Reports also indicated that Huang had engaged in affairs with two other Nvidia employees, raising immediate concerns about potential espionage and security breaches.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Alleged Spy Affair Scandal

Bipartisan Backlash Against White House Assurance

While President Trump publicly supported Huang's return, arguing that the reinstatement posed no national security threat, senior Republicans expressed deep skepticism. Trump told CNBC that Attorney General Todd Blanche had confirmed the government 'does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct.' However, this assurance failed to satisfy lawmakers like Texas Senator John Cornyn, who questioned the basis for such a conclusion. 'No national security risk? Based on what?' Cornyn wrote on social media, highlighting the growing divide between the administration and the legislative branch.

Alleged Espionage Links and Megaspeed Investigation

At the heart of the controversy is Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a figure associated with Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing company currently under a Justice Department criminal investigation for potential violations of US export restrictions. American intelligence officials reportedly monitored her communications with Chinese authorities for more than a year, which overlapped with her alleged affair with the Nvidia chief. On Monday, the Commerce Department officially placed Megaspeed on a trade blacklist, effectively tightening restrictions on the firm's access to American technology and underscoring the severity of the national security concerns.

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Congressional Scrutiny and Upcoming Testimony

Senator Cotton, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, stated that he had warned the Trump administration from the start about Communist China attempting to acquire America's most advanced chips through smuggling and remote access. He emphasized that the reinstatement of Huang does not resolve these broader issues and promised that Congress would pass bipartisan chip export-control bills, including his Chip Security Act. Meanwhile, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott announced that Huang would testify publicly before his panel on December 3 to answer questions about the company's internal security protocols.

Next Steps for Nvidia and Tech Industry

Looking ahead, Huang faces a bruising series of appearances before Congress, with three House committees expected to question him over two days next week. Three Republican House committee chairmen issued a joint statement insisting that Nvidia's brief internal investigation did not erase the national security threats. As Vice President JD Vance and other administration officials attempt to persuade reluctant board members, the tech industry awaits the outcome of these hearings to determine the future of executive accountability and national security oversight in the artificial intelligence sector.