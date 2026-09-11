Nvidia Shares Fall Over 6% as Board Probes CEO Jensen Huang's Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy

Nvidia shares tumbled more than 6% and the company is set to lose about $270 billion in market value after its board opened an investigation into CEO Jensen Huang's affair with Alice Huang, a woman US authorities concluded was a Chinese intelligence asset.

Nvidia is on course to shed around $270 billion in market value after its shares plunged amid claims CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a Chinese spy.

The company announced on Sunday that its board is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The New York Times reported last month that Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, an unrelated former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, whom US authorities investigated and concluded was a Chinese intelligence asset.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Apologizes for Extramarital Affair Amid Security Probe

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Apologises For Infidelity

Megaspeed buys AI chips from Nvidia, and US authorities have scrutinised the firm over suspicions it helped Beijing gain access to advanced AI chips that are barred from shipment to China. Megaspeed did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Monday, a public holiday in Singapore. Alice Huang did not respond to a request for comment. Huang told Nvidia employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife, without disclosing details of the relationship.

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In a message to employees, he said: My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry. Addressing his colleagues, board, partners and shareholders, Huang said: My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust.

I have fallen short of that responsibility. Nvidia said the CEO was committed to continuing to lead the company without interruption. The investigation has put a spotlight on Huang's future given Nvidia's status as the world's most valuable chipmaker and the CEO's role as the most prolific salesman of the artificial intelligence boom.

Nvidia Shares Tumble Amid Scandal And Market Selloff

Madison Huang, Huang's daughter and an Nvidia executive, cancelled a planned visit to Seoul for an Nvidia conference that was set to begin on Monday, according to companies she had been scheduled to meet. Nvidia's shares tumbled more than 6 per cent in Frankfurt trading, extending last week's selloff and pushing the stock to fresh multi-month lows.

At those levels, the chipmaker stood to lose about $270 billion from its closing price on Friday, according to a Reuters report citing LSEG Datastream. The $4.5 trillion chipmaker's shares have given up all their gains this year amid a broader tech market rout triggered by worries over AI sustainability.

The investigation adds to pressure on Nvidia at a time investors are already pulling back from uncertainty over the sustainability of the AI market, in which the company is a leader. The market is probably telling you now this does no favors to the stock whatsoever in a time when there is a lot of conjecture as to the build-out of data centers, said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne.

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Analysts Say Jensen Huang Is Irreplaceable For Nvidia

But Weston said he did not think Huang, whom he described as the godfather of AI, would be replaced. If we genuinely thought he was going to step down, the stock would be down, it would be an absolute bloodbath, to be honest, he said. The New York Times reported that Trump was briefed about the intelligence findings roughly a year ago and chose not to do anything with the information.

Asked on Monday about the matter, China's foreign ministry said the so-called Chinese spy narrative was unsubstantiated. The so-called Chinese spy narrative is purely a groundless accusation, slander, and a smear, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing. Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented that he agreed with a post by Sequoia partner Shaun Maguire that said Huang did something incredibly dumb that was bad for America but that Jensen is irreplaceable for America's AI leadership.

Pictures posted to LinkedIn by the company NetThunder showed the Nvidia boss and Ms Huang together in a bar in Taipei in June 2024. In the current article, US President Donald Trump was asked about the matter and said: I have not spoken to him about it. I hope everything is fine. I think he is an honorable guy.

He added that Huang had done an amazing job for our country.