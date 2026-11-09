Nvidia Stock Drops as CEO Jensen Huang Admits Affair with Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang

Nvidia shares plummet after CEO Jensen Huang confesses to an affair with Alice Huang, a person designated by US intelligence as a Chinese spy. The scandal triggers market volatility and investigations.

Shares of Nvidia Corporation experienced a severe valuation drop on Monday following the public admission by Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang that he had an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, an individual identified by United States intelligence agencies as a Chinese spy. The revelation triggered an immediate market reaction, causing the tech giant to lose approximately £292 billion in market capitalization within minutes of the news breaking. This financial erosion represented a nine percent decline in the company's total value, equating to the combined worth of major British banking institutions HSBC and Barclays.

The Core Details Of The Relationship And Dealings

Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang confirmed his infidelity in a memorandum sent to staff on Sunday, stating that his actions hurt his wife, Lori Huang, and their children. He acknowledged being unfaithful without providing an excuse for his behavior, which occurred months after US intelligence formally declared Alice Huang a Chinese spy. The admission came as the company launched an independent investigation into the personal relationship, which had significant implications for its business operations and national security standing.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Apologizes for Extramarital Affair Amid Security Probe

Alice Huang had pitched investment deals to Beijing-based investors while seeking to secure access to Nvidia's advanced graphics processing units, despite strict United States export bans prohibiting such technology transfers to China. According to reports from the Financial Times, Ms. Huang claimed she had no problem securing these coveted chips for Chinese firms. During a data center project pitch in Singapore, she failed to disclose her personal relationship with Mr. Huang, who is not related to her, while promoting the business opportunity.

Alleged Mechanisms Of Technology Transfer

Alice Huang founded Megaspeed International in 2023, a Singapore-based firm that rapidly became the largest purchaser of Nvidia chips in Southeast Asia. The company imported over £3.6 billion worth of hardware, establishing facilities across the region and renting computing power to Chinese technology giants like Alibaba. This activity raised alarms in Washington, leading to Ms. Huang being placed under surveillance at the end of 2024 and subsequently named in a US intelligence report as a spy earlier this year.

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Experts suggest that Megaspeed acted as an intermediary, legally purchasing chips in Southeast Asia before smuggling the technology into China to circumvent export restrictions. Ms. Huang had previously worked as a reporter for Chinese state television and in private equity before launching her venture. The firm's rapid growth occurred just weeks after she was photographed with Jensen Huang drinking whisky in Taipei, marking the first known public appearance of the pair together.

Stakeholder Reactions And Political Fallout

The scandal has drawn sharp criticism from security experts and political figures regarding the potential compromise of US national security. Theresa Fallon, director of the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies in Brussels, expressed astonishment at how Jensen Huang fell for what she described as a Chinese honey-trap. Rush Doshi, a professor at Georgetown University, argued that if the US government was aware of the romantic relationship while the spy facilitated backdoored computing access to China, it warrants a Congressional investigation.

Notably, Donald Trump, a close ally of Jensen Huang, reportedly took no action despite the emerging intelligence. Mr. Huang had previously lobbied the administration to relax chip export laws and was initially excluded from a US delegation visit to China due to concerns about his influence on policy. However, major Silicon Valley figures and Wall Street managers have publicly defended Mr. Huang. Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire labeled him irreplaceable for American AI leadership, while Elon Musk and Bill Ackman emphasized that even incredible humans make mistakes.

Corporate Response And Market Consequences

Nvidia has stated that it prioritizes US national and economic security but asserts there is no reason to believe national secrets were compromised. The company confirmed that Mr. Huang is cooperating fully with the independent probe and will retain his position as chief executive during the review period. Despite the initial market meltdown, Nvidia shares recovered some ground, ending the day down by four percent, leaving the company valued at approximately £3 trillion.

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The incident highlights the complex challenges facing US technology firms operating in global markets amid escalating geopolitical tensions. Washington imposed strict export limits to prevent China from achieving AI superpower status by 2030. This case underscores the vulnerabilities in enforcing those restrictions through personal relationships and the significant reputational and financial risks involved for corporate leaders engaged in such liaisons.