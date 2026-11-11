Nvidia Stock Plunge: Jensen Huang Scandal Triggers Market Shock

Jensen Huang affair sparks Nvidia share collapse, wiping £200bn from market cap and raising fears of a broader AI bubble burst affecting global finances.

Nvidia shares suffered a severe valuation shock following revelations regarding CEO Jensen Huang. The stock plunge erased approximately £200 billion in market capitalization within hours. This financial contraction occurred after reports emerged concerning Huang's personal conduct.

Market Value Erosion And Share Price Collapse

Jensen Huang founded the semiconductor giant in 1993 at age thirty. He built the enterprise into the world's most valuable company by some metrics. Nvidia chips power major tech firms including Microsoft, OpenAI, Meta, Amazon, and Tesla. The firm reached an all-time high market capitalization of $5.7 trillion on October 6. Since that peak, the valuation has dropped to $4.2 trillion. The stock fell roughly 16 percent over just five days. The immediate trigger for this decline was news of an alleged affair involving Huang and a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy who shares his surname.

Also read Nvidia Stock Drops as CEO Jensen Huang Admits Affair with Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang

Stakeholder Reactions And Legal Challenges

Shareholders have begun legal action against Jensen Huang over their financial losses. Some investors are suing the executive directly. The scandal has alarmed spies within the Pentagon as well. Global monitors like the International Monetary Fund have long warned about inflated prices. They noted that the Magnificent Seven companies dominate the U.S. market. These firms include Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Tesla, Meta, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Analysts also highlight AI giants Anthropic and OpenAI. The crash in these stocks suggests a significant downturn is underway.

Advertisement

Debt Risks And Economic Comparisons

The Nasdaq index has nearly tripled over the past three years. Many analysts warn that paper values are detached from true worth. High share prices allow firms to incur huge unsecured debts. The Magnificent Seven have accumulated $3 trillion in debt. This amount equals ten percent of America's entire GDP. It is close to Britain's total economy size. This debt tower is larger than the 2008 sub-prime crisis structure. That previous collapse brought down Lehman Brothers. It triggered a $700 billion Wall Street bailout. British banks required similar rescue efforts led by Gordon Brown. Britain then faced a calamitous economic slump after those bailouts.

Future Outlook For AI Investment Sector

Investors now fear the AI bubble may finally pop. Markets have undergone a hefty correction from their peak. Precipitous drops have alarmed many participants. They worry that shiny AI stocks will not produce decent returns. The Nvidia scandal acts as a black swan event. Such events carry huge consequences despite seeming random. The contagion could infect the global financial system. Millions of people face impoverished futures if the trend continues. The structural risks remain high for the technology sector.