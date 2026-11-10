Nvidia Stock Tumbles as CEO Jensen Huang Admits to Affair with Alleged Chinese Spy

Nvidia shares drop 5 percent and lose $200 billion in value after CEO Jensen Huang confesses to an affair with Alice Huang, who is under investigation by US intelligence agencies.

Shares of Nvidia Inc. fell nearly five percent on Monday morning, erasing approximately $200 billion from the semiconductor giant's market capitalization. This significant financial setback occurred just one day after Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang issued a company-wide memorandum admitting to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed International who is now the subject of a US government investigation for alleged ties to Beijing.

Financial Impact of Leadership Scandal

The drop in Nvidia stock began shortly before 10:20 am ET on Monday, with the company closing the trading day down 4.27 percent. Because major technology firms like Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta constitute a substantial portion of the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq Composite, this volatility directly impacts US retirement accounts and broader market stability.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits affair with possible Chinese asset

Family Photos Amidst Personal Crisis

The personal turmoil surfaced alongside public images of Jensen Huang's family vacation. His daughter Madison Huang, an employee at Nvidia, posted photographs on LinkedIn from the GPU Technology Conference held across Stockholm, Paris, London, Berlin, and Astana in late October. These images show the CEO smiling with his wife Lori, president of their $9 billion charitable foundation, and daughter Madison in front of the Palais-Royal near the Louvre Museum and posing with large bouquets of red roses.

Government Investigation and Espionage Claims

Intelligence sources indicate that the US government investigated Jensen Huang after determining that Alice Huang, a former executive at the Singaporean data center company Megaspeed International, was allegedly transmitting information to the Chinese government. The couple first appeared together publicly in June 2024 at a bar in Taipei, where photographs were later shared by technology firm NetThunder, and were seen again in May 2025 leaving a restaurant after a dinner with AI suppliers.

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Political and Corporate Responses

President Donald Trump addressed the situation during a press conference on Monday evening, stating that the FBI is examining the matter. He noted that he had personally asked Jensen Huang if he knew Alice Huang was a spy, and the CEO replied that he had no such knowledge. While the Nvidia board stated there is no evidence that national security or company secrets were compromised, they confirmed they will review all available information regarding the relationship.

Executive Statement and Future Outlook

In his Sunday memo, Jensen Huang wrote that his actions hurt his wife and children, adding that there is no excuse for his behavior. He expressed hope that his family would heal over time and that he could eventually regain their trust. The CEO, who has become a central figure in the administration due to the critical role of AI superintelligence, continues to lead a company where his children Madison and Spencer, as well as his son-in-law Nico Caprez, hold senior positions.