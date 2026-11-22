South Florida faces confirmed tornadoes and severe storms while central regions battle record flooding. NWS warns of continued risks across the state.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in South Florida on Saturday, coinciding with a massive cyclone spotted off the coast of Pompano Beach. Severe weather systems swept across the Sunshine State, prompting urgent safety alerts for residents in vulnerable coastal and inland communities.

Confirmed Tornado Strikes Boca Raton Area

Official agencies issued a Tornado Warning for Southeastern Palm Beach County after radar detected a significant thunderstorm moving near Boca Raton at 35 miles per hour. The meteorological agency identified the storm as capable of producing tornadoes, placing mobile homes, roofs, vehicles, and trees at immediate risk.

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Residents in the affected zone were urgently urged to take cover in sturdy structures to avoid injury from flying debris and structural collapse. The warning remained active until 10pm on Saturday, creating a prolonged period of high anxiety for local families.

Coastal Waterspouts and Property Damage Reported

Witnesses captured images of a wild waterspout forming off the coast of Pompano Beach early Saturday evening. Another tornado was also observed near the town of Boynton Beach, which is located approximately 35 miles north of Miami.

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Multiple neighborhoods in Boca Raton reported significant damage, including power outages and numerous trees that were knocked down or completely uprooted. Despite the chaotic conditions and visual evidence of severe wind damage, no injuries have been reported at this time.

Central Florida Battles Record River Flooding

The severe weather in the south follows a day of terrible flooding in the central part of the state, where water levels across the St. Johns River continued to rise despite easing rainfall. Residents in vulnerable neighborhoods along the river were advised to prepare to leave their homes immediately.

Will Ulrich, a warning coordination meteorologist in Melbourne, expressed deep concern about the volume of water, stating that the river would continue to rise for the next several days. This surge is driven by days of heavy rain draining into the St. Johns River and its connected lakes.

Emergency Rescues and Evacuations Underway

Authorities in Rockledge advised residents on the flood-prone west side to be ready to evacuate while it was still safe to travel. Meteorologists estimated that a few thousand people in the area could face flooding due to the cumulative effect of recent precipitation.

In the Florida Shores neighborhood of Edgewater, police officers waded through knee-deep floodwaters to pull a small boat of people to dry ground. To the south in Brevard County, authorities navigated flooded streets using airboats, continuing efforts a day after conducting nearly 100 high-water rescues.

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Historic Rainfall Impacts Holiday Preparations

Florida's east coast has absorbed more than 17 inches of rainfall since Tuesday, according to preliminary totals from the weather service. This deluge caused water to rise up to the front and back doors of homes, as experienced by resident Sara Hernandez in Cocoa.

Hernandez, who owns a cleaning business, expressed despair over the situation, noting she had just finished decorating for Thanksgiving when the water arrived. She stated she has never seen this much water in her 25 years in Florida, leaving her without funds to replace ruined appliances.

Federal Flood Records and Extended Rain Threat

The water levels near Cocoa rose above a record set in 1953 on Thursday, with forecasts indicating flooded conditions would persist through early next week. Several locations across the state have already recorded their wettest November on record.

A low-pressure system is expected to move northeast, impacting the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas during the weekend. Another Atlantic system could then dump rain from the mid-Atlantic to New England on Sunday and Monday, affecting millions of travelers during the holiday week.