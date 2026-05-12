NWSL Recap: Temwa Chawinga's Hat Trick, Upsets, and Rivalries

This weekend in the National Women's Soccer League had a variety of storylines, including Temwa Chawinga's hat trick, upsets, and fiery rivalries. The Kansas City Current's Temwa Chawinga scored three goals in their Sunday afternoon clash with the Chicago Stars, while Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda continued her scoring tear with eight goals in eight games. Racing Louisville pulled off a big surprise with a 3-1 win over Portland Thorns, and the Dash dropped their two games this week. The Power Rankings consider the results and how teams showed up beyond the final scoreline.

This weekend in the National Women's Soccer League had a little bit of everything: a hat trick , upsets, fiery rivalries , and late winners . Temwa Chawinga finally opened her account for the season in emphatic fashion, scoring three times in Kansas City's Sunday afternoon clash with the Chicago Stars .

In doing so, she delivered the Current's first hat trick in NWSL regular-season play and reminded the league just how dangerous she can be when healthy. Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda continued her scoring tear, too, netting her eighth goal in eight games to push the Pride past the Courage 1-0 on Friday. Elsewhere, Racing Louisville pulled off one of the weekend's biggest surprises with a 3-1 win over the Portland Thorns.

Katie O'Kane scored twice for Louisville, while Sophia Wilson's sixth-minute opener ended up being Portland's only breakthrough. This week's Power Rankings consider the results, of course, but also how teams showed up beyond the final scoreline. Boston Legacy, for instance, put reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC through it on Saturday, earning a 1-1 draw against one of the league's top sides. Chicago continue to have a tough go this season, dropping their seventh game so far, and conceding 18 goals.

The Stars couldn't find answers for Temwa Chawinga, who put three past them. Drawing Gotham FC was pretty much a win for the Boston Legacy, who put the reigning champs through the ringer with their physicality and high-press. Putting four goals past Houston is just that. The new NWSL franchise is 2-3-3 overall and is in 12th place in the league standings.

Racing Louisville put three goals past league front-runners Portland Thorns on Friday, and it was Katie O'Kane's brace that made the biggest impact. Emma Sears also chipped in a goal for Racing Louisville's win. Despite a great start to the season, the Dash dropped their two games this week, falling 2-0 on Wednesday to the Utah Royals and then 4-1 to the Summit on Saturday. The Dash are now 3-4-1 overall and in ninth place in the league standings.

The North Carolina Courage and Orlando Pride met for a battle of the Golden Boot leaders as Barbra Banda and Ashley Sanchez both entered the match leading the league in goals. The Courage, despite a close battle with the Pride, conceded a Banda goal in the 87th minute. Bay FC haven't been consistent this season, and their draw against the Royals was another example of that.

They are in about every game, but haven't been able to solve for finishing out games. They are 3-3-1 and currently sitting in 10th place in the league standings. It was a Southern California matchup between Angel City and the San Diego Wave, and despite Emily Sams' equalizer in the 54th minute to level out the game after the Wave scored first, they couldn't quite close out the match as the Wave doubled it in the 81st minute.

Seattle Reign fell to the Spirit despite the home advantage. The Reign are tied with the Orlando Pride with 11 points, but don't have the same attacking threat that the Pride have in Barbra Banda. Claudia Dickey, goalkeeper for the Reign, now has 27 saves in eight games played. Barbra Banda has now scored eight goals in eight games.

The forward is the difference maker by a mile for the Pride, as she's really the only one scoring for them. The Pride sit in seventh place in the league standings, tied with the Reign's 11 points. The Kansas City Current are so happy that Temwa Chawinga is back healthy, as her hat trick was a nice reminder of just how good she is.

The Current also were effective top to bottom, with a solid team win after a somewhat inconsistent season so far. The Wave stumped Angel City on Saturday, earning their sixth win of the season. The Wave sit in third place in the standings with an impressive 6-3-0 record. The Boston Legacy gave it to Gotham on Saturday, in what is becoming a budding rivalry in the league.

Jaedyn Shaw scored Gotham's only goal, and that was the first of the game in the 37th minute. Gotham remain in a good spot in the standings, with a 4-2-3 overall record and a fifth-place seat. The Washington Spirit closed out another game this season, solidifying a road win against Seattle this past weekend. It was Claudia Martínez's goal that secured the Spirit's win.

The Utah Royals are still cruising this season, showing vast improvement from last season and going against their overall struggles as a franchise. The Royals have never made it into the postseason, but chances are looking good for them right now, as the club picked up four points this week and sit in fourth place in the league standings with 17 points.

With only one game this week, the Thorns couldn't quite figure things out against Racing Louisville, despite Sophia Wilson adding another goal in her already explosive return to the league





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National Women's Soccer League Temwa Chawinga Hat Trick Upsets Fiery Rivalries Late Winners Kansas City Current Chicago Stars Orlando Pride Racing Louisville Portland Thorns Boston Legacy Gotham FC Utah Royals Washington Spirit Seattle Reign Claudia Dickey Barbra Banda Ashley Sanchez Sophia Wilson Jaedyn Shaw Claudia Martínez

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