New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani faces scrutiny after Judge Juliet Howard released Alexander Florentino, who allegedly murdered Jin Yu, raising questions about bail laws.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City faced intense questioning on Monday regarding the decision to release career criminal Alexander Florentino just 24 hours before he allegedly raped and murdered 62-year-old Jin Yu in her Chinatown apartment. The incident has ignited a fierce debate over the city's bail reform policies and the judicial discretion exercised by Manhattan Judge Juliet Howard.

Florentino Release Preceded Chinatown Tragedy

Florentino, a 25-year-old vagrant with at least 38 prior arrests, was detained on Wednesday following accusations of petty larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. Despite Manhattan prosecutors requesting a $3,000 bail amount, Judge Juliet Howard allowed him to walk free without conditions. By Thursday afternoon, Florentino was back on the streets, and by Friday, Yu was found dead in her home.

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Mamdani Avoids Direct Blame on Judicial Decision

When pressed by The New York Post on whether Judge Juliet Howard should have set bail to prevent further danger to the public, Mayor Mamdani responded with hesitation. He told reporters he would get back to them on the specific judicial decision, effectively refusing to critique the judge directly. Mamdani described the killing of Yu as horrible but stopped short of assigning explicit responsibility to the court's ruling during the press conference.

Gory Details of the Attack on Jin Yu

Prosecutors revealed that Florentino allegedly strangled Jin Yu with a black cord and subjected her to sexual assault during a botched burglary attempt. Yu was discovered face down in her blood, partially undressed, with severe ligature marks on her neck and a purple complexion indicating asphyxiation. The violent nature of the crime shocked the community and highlighted the immediate danger posed by the released suspect.

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Roommate Hospitalized During Confrontation

The attack was interrupted when Yu's 66-year-old roommate returned home and confronted Florentino. The suspect allegedly smashed a beer bottle over the roommate's head and attempted to strangle him before fleeing the scene. The roommate suffered a brain hemorrhage and facial injuries, resulting in hospitalization. Florentino was later apprehended after a chase across rooftops and scaffolding, where he broke into a basement bathroom at 9 Henry Street.

Questioning the Revolving Door of Justice

Florentino arrived in court with five active criminal cases pending, including allegations of drug possession, attempted arson, and criminal mischief. He had been arrested nearly a dozen times in the previous year alone. The case has renewed public scrutiny regarding the 'harm on harm' provision in New York law, which allows detention in specific circumstances involving existing criminal cases. Florentino is now held at Rikers Island facing murder and burglary charges.