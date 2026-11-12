NYC Building Collapse: Pregnant Woman Rescued as Two Die in Brooklyn

A pregnant woman was saved from rubble after a Brooklyn building collapsed, bringing relief amid tragedy that claimed two lives and injured seventeen others including children.

A distraught husband wept with overwhelming relief after rescuers pulled his six-month-pregnant wife from the debris of a collapsed residential building in Brooklyn. The emotional reunion occurred shortly after 6:30pm on Wednesday when drones captured footage of the woman being carried away on a stretcher draped in a blue blanket. NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams embraced the man, who had been frantically searching for his spouse since the structure crumbled just after 4pm.

Relief After Heart-Stopping Rescue Effort

Jumaane Williams witnessed the husband sprint down Flatbush Avenue in a desperate bid to reach the site before emergency crews could secure the area. The man attempted to breach the cordon to find his wife but was redirected to safety by responders. As darkness fell, he remained at the perimeter, pleading with police and reporters for any update on the missing woman. He told ABC News reporters that he had heard nothing and feared the worst given his wife was six months pregnant and trapped inside the rubble.

Also read Brooklyn Building Collapse Leaves Four Trapped Under Rubble in Flatbush

Tragic Toll Amidst Chaotic Collapse Scene

Despite the joyous recovery of the pregnant woman, the incident resulted in significant loss of life and injury. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed that two individuals died as a direct result of the collapse. The FDNY reported that seventeen other people were injured, including seven children and one firefighter. These injuries ranged from critical to non-life-threatening conditions, highlighting the widespread danger faced by those inside and near the structure.

Advertisement

Rescue Operations and Official Responses

The three-story residential building collapsed into an adjacent open construction site, trapping multiple residents and construction workers. FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore described the conditions as dangerous and perilous, noting that responders worked methodically without stopping since the afternoon of the incident. More than 250 firefighters and emergency personnel arrived to navigate precarious wreckage and dangerous voids beneath the surface. Rescuers utilized dogs to sniff for survivors and dug through debris by hand to locate those buried under tons of concrete and rubble.

Family Stories and Ongoing Investigation

Anderson Velez, a resident of the collapsed building, shared a harrowing account of the event with the New York Post. He received a call from his wife while he was at work; she screamed for help to free their two children, aged 7 and 2, before the call cut off. Velez later learned that his entire family had been pulled from the rubble and was alive. FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito stated that the total number of injuries is still being verified and that the cause of the collapse remains under active investigation.