NYC Kratom Shops Sell Powerful Opioid Alternatives Without ID Checks

An investigation reveals New York smoke shops sell potent kratom products to minors without age verification, despite federal warnings about opioid risks.

Smoke shops in affluent neighborhoods of New York City are selling powerful opioid-like substances to customers without verifying their age, raising significant public health concerns. An undercover investigation by the Daily Mail exposed how easily individuals can purchase these unregulated products, which contain compounds experts warn are significantly more potent than traditional opioids.

Unregulated Sales in Wealthy NYC Neighborhoods

Shoppers in leafy, high-income areas of the city encountered enthusiastic sales staff who offered stacks of powders, capsules, gummies, and lollipops. These items largely contained kratom, a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree native to Southeast Asia. Despite being legal in much of America, the product lacks robust federal regulation and carries urgent warnings from health authorities regarding addiction risks.

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Potent Compounds Mimic Opioid Effects

The products sold contain 7-OH, a compound derived from kratom that experts state is 13 times stronger than morphine. At lower doses, kratom acts as a stimulant, but higher amounts can produce sedative effects or be lethal. Two key compounds, Mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, interact with opioid receptors in the brain similarly to prescription drugs like Oxycodone.

Lax Age Verification and Safety Warnings

Shopkeepers rarely demanded identification cards, allowing anyone to purchase the substances regardless of their legal age. While New York state law requires customers to be 21 years or older to buy kratom, most stores visited did not enforce this rule. Additionally, very few products carried specific warnings about their use, side effects, or the dangers of mixing them with alcohol.

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Federal Scrutiny Following Student Deaths

Pressure on regulators has increased following the deaths of University of Mississippi students Aidan Hamilton and Robert Strang last month. Investigators found open packages of synthetic kratom tablets near their bodies, linking the substance to the fatalities. The Drug Enforcement Administration is currently reviewing whether to classify four substances linked to kratom as Schedule 1 under the Controlled Substances Act.

Global Bans and Pending US Regulations

While nine US states have banned kratom completely, it remains legal federally despite pending orders for 7-hydroxymitragynine as of November 2026. The Food and Drug Administration has not approved kratom as safe or effective for any medical use, labeling it a drug of concern. Meanwhile, countries like Malaysia, Singapore, and Myanmar have banned its consumption, though export remains permitted.