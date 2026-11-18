New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reappointed Judge Valentina Morales despite her record of releasing violent suspects, while simultaneously dissolving the NYPD Strategic Response Group.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has reappointed Judge Valentina Morales to the bench while simultaneously disbanding the NYPD Strategic Response Group. These dual actions highlight the socialist mayor's continued shift in policing policy and judicial appointments in Manhattan. The decisions have drawn immediate scrutiny from critics who view Morales as exceptionally lenient toward alleged offenders.

Controversial Reappointment of Judge Morales

Mayor Mamdani named ten new judges and reappointed six existing ones, including Judge Valentina Morales, to New York City's family and city court benches. Morales, a former public defender first appointed in 2021, has earned the moniker Judge Let-em-Go due to her frequent release of repeat criminals. Data from the New York Post reveals she released 83 alleged violent felons without bail out of 101 cases between January and June 2024.

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Among the most contentious cases involving Morales is the March 2024 release of homeless recidivist Eric Taylor. Taylor had a rap sheet containing two felonies and dozens of misdemeanors when he violently attacked 24-year-old Jill Burke on her way to work in Manhattan. Despite the severity of the assault and his criminal history, Morales chose not to hold him in custody.

Morales also released other individuals facing serious charges without bail. These included Walter Almachi Leal, a Venezuelan migrant who allegedly stabbed a man with a smashed beer bottle in 2023. Additionally, she freed Kalifa Quattara, an 18-year-old alleged member of the Up the Hill gang, following a street shootout. In 2022, she allowed ex-convict Frankie Centeno to evade courts and flee the country after granting him electronic monitoring for gun charges.

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Disbandment of NYPD Strategic Response Unit

Alongside judicial appointments, Mayor Mamdani ordered the disbandment of the NYPD Strategic Response Group this week. This elite police unit has long been a target of his political allies due to its handling of protests across the city. Mamdani stated that the SRG would be replaced by a civilian-led approach to maintain public order.

The new replacement entity will be called the Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division. This division is scheduled to become operational in 2028, a timeline that leaves a significant gap in the city's current crisis response capabilities. The new civilian staff will be strictly barred from carrying weapons or making arrests.

This move aligns with Mamdani's campaign promises to defund the police and restructure law enforcement agencies. He has previously branded the NYPD as racist, anti-queer, and a major threat to public safety in various social media posts. The reorganization reflects his broader ideological shift toward community-based safety models rather than traditional policing methods.

Impact on Police and Public Safety

Mayor Mamdani's tenure has been marked by significant tension with law enforcement unions and community organizations. Police union representatives have frequently criticized his administration for undermining officer morale and safety protocols. The NYPD experienced a 35 percent spike in resignations following Mamdani's election victory in 2025.

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Despite the criticism, Mamdani defended his appointments in a public statement. He emphasized that individuals on the bench must bring high standards of fairness, integrity, and accountability to their work. He argued that court decisions fundamentally change the course of a New Yorker's life. Critics, however, point to Morales's record as evidence that her approach prioritizes rehabilitation over public safety.

The combination of releasing high-profile alleged violent offenders and dismantling elite police units has raised concerns among residents. The upcoming implementation of the Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division in 2028 remains a point of contention. Until then, the city navigates a transitional period in its approach to crime and protest management.